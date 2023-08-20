Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Seattle Police, LAPD seek information on missing D.C.-area attorney
Police, U.S.

Seattle Police, LAPD seek information on missing D.C.-area attorney

Chris Graham
Published date:

Jared ShadeedThe Seattle Police Department and the LAPD are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 27-year-old male with ties to the D.C. area.

Jared Shadeed was last seen in Seattle on July 30. The Baltimore resident checked into a Seattle Airbnb on July 30th in the residential district of Capitol Hill and left all of his belongings, but never came back.

Recordings from the Airbnb confirmed that Shadeed left the home and never returned.

Shadeed’s vehicle, a white Volkswagen Tiguan, was found in northeast Los Angeles on Aug. 17.

Shadeed had quit his job at immigration law firm Grossman Young & Hammond but was still licensed to practice in the Maryland and D.C. area.

The D.C.-area apartment complex where Shadeed was living has not received a rent payment from him since July 3.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Seattle Police Department at 206-625-5011 or call 911.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Antifa member gets nine years for planting bomb at Virginia battlefield
2 Three dead in early-morning crash on Interstate 95 in Hanover County
3 Update: Owner of No Limit Towing surrenders to Richmond Police to face theft charges
4 Augusta County sheriff: Former K9 officer’s carport ‘will remain where it is’
5 Glenn Youngkin, who isn’t running for president, tries to take credit for jobs numbers

Latest News

road
Local

Blackwells Hollow Road reopens over Doyles River in Albemarle County

Chris Graham
virginia state capitol
Politics, Virginia

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces additional administration, board appointments

Chris Graham

The office of Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced additional key administration and board appointments on Friday. ADMINISTRATION OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR Kaitlyn DeHarde, Special Assistant to the First Lady SECRETARY OF PUBLIC SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY Josh Humphries, Deputy Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security  BOARD APPOINTMENTS: AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY CHARITABLE GAMING BOARD Anthony Amos of Fairfax, Legislative...

norfolk tides
Sports

Three-run homer from Connor Norby keys Tides in 9-2 win at Memphis

Chris Graham

The Norfolk Tides (71-47) defeated the Memphis Redbirds (59-60), 9-2, on Saturday night at AutoZone Park.

richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Richmond walks off Harrisburg, 7-6

Chris Graham
Fredericksburg Nationals
Sports

Fredericskburg Nationals roll past Augusta Greenjackets, 11-3, on Saturday

Chris Graham
acc money
Sports

Stanford, Cal and SMU still in limbo: What, bah gawd almighty, is the ACC waiting on?

Chris Graham
tony muskett
Sports

UVA OC Des Kitchings on QB battle: ‘They both have been really good, honestly’

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy