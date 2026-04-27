Home Podcast: Rob Tracinski discusses his Sixth District congressional campaign
Politics, Virginia

Podcast: Rob Tracinski discusses his Sixth District congressional campaign

Chris Graham
Published date:
rob tracinski congress
Rob Tracinski. Photo: Facebook

Rob Tracinski, running for the Democratic Party nomination in the new Sixth District, is – and hear me out on this – a former Tea Party guy.

I know, a lot of y’all area already turned off, but.

Hear him out, is all I’ll say here.

Tracinski joined me today for what I’ll call good political conversation, since I don’t think of myself as an interviewer.

We talked about his former Tea Party-ness, and how that no doubt makes it hard to get his foot in the door with some Democrats, but also, in a +3 D Sixth District, having crossover appeal can be a benefit in the November part of the cycle.

Again, hear him out.

 

Support AFP

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Spotlight

1 Rob Schilling is paid by WINA to hate the ‘Democratic Socialist Republic of Charlottesville’
2 Waynesboro: Attorney backs off threat to sue over affordable-housing grant
3 Can a newspaper have no reporters and still be a newspaper?
4 UVA Basketball: Ryan Odom, on podcast, talks transfer portal, stresses he’s ‘not done’
5 UVA Basketball: Rumor mill has ‘Hoos hooking up with UConn in MSG

Latest News

donald trump
Politics

Easier to die, harder to vote: The rigged architecture of the Warfare State

John Whitehead
virginia tax
Virginia

State income tax filing deadline is Friday: Officials pushing you to file electronically

Chris Graham

The filing and payment deadline for Virginia state income taxes is Friday, and Tax Commissioner Kristin Collins is saying it’s best at this stage to file electronically, if you can.

tony elliott gator bowl
Football

UVA Football: Finally, we have the details on Tony Elliott’s extension

Chris Graham

UVA Football coach Tony Elliott got himself a million-dollar-a-year raise after his team’s 11-win season in 2025, with a total compensation package at $5.4 million a year, with $100,000 raises over each of the next five years of the deal.

uva football chandler morris
Football

UVA Football: Morris, Taylor among 10 ‘Hoos signing NFL rookie deals

Chris Graham
football money
Football

UVA Football: Details on fresh extensions for Kitchings, Rudzinski, Gaither

Chris Graham
ryan odom uva basketball
Basketball

UVA Basketball: Odom lands first transfer commitment for 2026 class

Chris Graham
pete barlow
Politics, Virginia

Pete Barlow dropping out of Sixth District Democratic congressional race

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status