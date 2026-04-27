Rob Tracinski, running for the Democratic Party nomination in the new Sixth District, is – and hear me out on this – a former Tea Party guy.

I know, a lot of y’all area already turned off, but.

Hear him out, is all I’ll say here.

Tracinski joined me today for what I’ll call good political conversation, since I don’t think of myself as an interviewer.

We talked about his former Tea Party-ness, and how that no doubt makes it hard to get his foot in the door with some Democrats, but also, in a +3 D Sixth District, having crossover appeal can be a benefit in the November part of the cycle.

Again, hear him out.