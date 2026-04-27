Former UVA Football QB Chandler Morris, rebuffed in his effort to get a seventh year of college eligibility by a local judge last month, has signed a free-agent contract with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Safe to say, he won’t get anywhere near the $1.5 million that he was paid last season at Virginia, even if he were to make the team out of camp.

The NFL rookie minimum is $885,000.

That’s, of course, if you make the team.

A free-agent deal is just an invite to mini-camp.

Other 2025 ’Hoos signing NFL free-agent deals

DT Jahmeer Carter : Los Angeles Chargers

: Los Angeles Chargers TE Sage Ennis : Miami Dolphins

: Miami Dolphins LB James Jackson : Tennessee Titans

: Tennessee Titans DE Mitchell Melton : Indianapolis Colts

: Indianapolis Colts S Devin Neal : Jacksonville Jaguars

: Jacksonville Jaguars LS Bryce Robinson : Indianapolis Colts

: Indianapolis Colts CB Jordan Robinson : Tampa Bay Buccaneers

: Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Cam Ross : Denver Broncos

: Denver Broncos RB J’Mari Taylor: Jacksonville Jaquars