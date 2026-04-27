Former UVA Football QB Chandler Morris, rebuffed in his effort to get a seventh year of college eligibility by a local judge last month, has signed a free-agent contract with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Safe to say, he won’t get anywhere near the $1.5 million that he was paid last season at Virginia, even if he were to make the team out of camp.
The NFL rookie minimum is $885,000.
That’s, of course, if you make the team.
A free-agent deal is just an invite to mini-camp.
Other 2025 ’Hoos signing NFL free-agent deals
- DT Jahmeer Carter: Los Angeles Chargers
- TE Sage Ennis: Miami Dolphins
- LB James Jackson: Tennessee Titans
- DE Mitchell Melton: Indianapolis Colts
- S Devin Neal: Jacksonville Jaguars
- LS Bryce Robinson: Indianapolis Colts
- CB Jordan Robinson: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- WR Cam Ross: Denver Broncos
- RB J’Mari Taylor: Jacksonville Jaquars