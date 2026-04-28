The filing and payment deadline for Virginia state income taxes is Friday, and Tax Commissioner Kristin Collins is saying it’s best at this stage to file electronically, if you can.

“It’s the faster, safer option for taxpayers. We also recommend you request your refund, if you have one coming, via direct deposit,” Collins said.

Electronically filed returns are typically processed within four weeks, while mailed returns may take up to ten weeks or longer.

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No penalties or interest will apply so long as you file a return and make full payment by the deadline;

If you miss the filing deadline, Virginia has an automatic, 6-month filing extension. You must pay the tax owed on time to avoid additional penalties and interest; and

If you do need to make a payment, you can pay online, directly from your bank account; with a check or money order; or with a credit or debit card.

For secure, online self-service you can create and log into an online individual account, allowing you to track your return or refund.

You can also check the status of your refund by using the Where’s My Refund application on the Virginia Tax website or calling 804.367.2486.