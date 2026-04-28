Home State income tax filing deadline is Friday: Officials pushing you to file electronically
Virginia

State income tax filing deadline is Friday: Officials pushing you to file electronically

Chris Graham
Published date:

virginia tax The filing and payment deadline for Virginia state income taxes is Friday, and Tax Commissioner Kristin Collins is saying it’s best at this stage to file electronically, if you can.

“It’s the faster, safer option for taxpayers. We also recommend you request your refund, if you have one coming, via direct deposit,” Collins said.

Electronically filed returns are typically processed within four weeks, while mailed returns may take up to ten weeks or longer.

Details

  • No penalties or interest will apply so long as you file a return and make full payment by the deadline;
  • If you miss the filing deadline, Virginia has an automatic, 6-month filing extension. You must pay the tax owed on time to avoid additional penalties and interest; and
  • If you do need to make a payment, you can pay online, directly from your bank account; with a check or money order; or with a credit or debit card.

For secure, online self-service you can create and log into an online individual account, allowing you to track your return or refund.

You can also check the status of your refund by using the Where’s My Refund application on the Virginia Tax website or calling 804.367.2486.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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