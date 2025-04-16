Scott German: What’s behind the NCAA curtain?

You knew it was only a matter of time before college athletes challenged the NCAA’s eligibility rules.

And it’s kids at the unlikeliest of bedfellows – Duke and North Carolina – are teaming up to start the lawsuits.

While the Blue Devils and Tar Heels may be rivals on the field, players from both schools have jointly filed a lawsuit against the NCAA, challenging what now appears to be an archaic rule that allows players to play for four years in a five-year span.

UNC wide receiver J.J. Jones and Duke linebacker Cameron Bergeron, along with Ryan Smith and Tre’Shon Devones, filed the lawsuit in Durham County. The plaintiffs argue that because of injuries suffered in their college football careers, they could not reach their full college football potential.

Potential, as in earnings potential.

I told you: it was simply a matter of time.

The lawsuit argues that numerous injuries, which limited their ability to play, negatively impacted their football careers.

“As a result, the plaintiffs bring this action and seek immediate relief to prevent the NCAA from enforcing their eligibility and compel both Duke and UNC to accept their respective players’ eligibility for the remainder of the 2025-26 season,” reads the suit.

To me, the translation is this: these guys can make more in college than as NFL rookies – if they were even drafted.

This is another example of how the NIL has completely jumped the tracks in college sports’ top two revenue sports: football and men’s basketball.

This isn’t the first eligibility lawsuit against the NCAA; it’s the first where two players have collectively filed together.

Last year Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia challenged the NCAA in court after his two seasons at New Mexico Military Institute counted toward his eligibility. Pavia challenged that non-NCAA schools should not count against his eligibility.

Pavia was granted an extra year, and since, other junior-college players have used that ruling to gain another year.

This recent challenge to the NCAA and its 10,000-page book of rules makes me wonder how much longer there is a need for this organization.

This latest legal challenge to the NCAA is another example of how the evolving landscape of college athletes is changing players’ status, rights, and opportunities to monetize themselves.

I’m not picking on any players filing the suit, but this is about the fact that, without further college eligibility, they would be forced to enter the April NFL Draft, with a strong possibility that no names would get called.

Hey, can’t blame them for trying.

What’s on the line?

If the players are successful in their lawsuit, what’s next?

A player who has played five years, filing for a sixth, a seventh, or unlimited eligibility, depending on a school’s willingness and ability to compensate the player.

It’s becoming obvious these kids aren’t in college for an education or diploma; they’re in college to collect a hefty paycheck.

The colleges are almost to the point of no longer pretending this.

The fans have now seen what’s also been behind the curtain.

Major college football and basketball are a very well-paid minor league for professional sports.

No pretending this anymore.

I hope the players are successful in their lawsuit.

While it won’t end our play-for-pay era, it may be the next step toward treating athletes like employees, instead of pretend students.

Knowing what was behind the curtain didn’t spoil The Wizard of Oz.

Might save college sports.