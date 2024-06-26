Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Sabrina Carpenter brings her ‘The Short n’ Sweet Tour’ to JPJ in October
Spotlight

Sabrina Carpenter brings her ‘The Short n’ Sweet Tour’ to JPJ in October

Crystal Graham
Published date:
sabrina carpenter short n sweet tour
Photo courtesy John Paul Jones Arena

Sabrina Carpenter brings her “The Short n’ Sweet Tour” to John Paul Jones Arena on October 20 at 7 p.m. Tickets to the Charlottesville show go on sale on Friday.

Her album, “Short n’ Sweet,” will be released Aug. 23. The singles “Please Please Please” and “Espresso” from her new album have already been released.

Her tour kicks of Sept. 23 and includes 29 shows in the United States and Canada.

Amaarae, Griff and Declan McKenna will be supporting Carpenter on this tour.

Carpenter made headlines when she joined Taylor Swift on the international leg of her Era’s tour in Mexico, South America, Australia and Singapore.

In April, she made her Coachella debut, and the following month, she made her debut as the musical guest on the season finale of “Saturday Night Live.”

Carpenter has partnered with PLUS1 on this tour to launch the Sabrina Carpenter Fund, which will support the well-being of people and animals, including national and local organizations working on the issues of mental health, animal welfare and support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Tickets are available Friday on AXS.com

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Staunton man who had been subject of missing-persons alert found dead
2 Developing: Albemarle County Police searching for ‘armed, dangerous’ suspect
3 Waynesboro Police asking public for help identifying sexual assault suspect
4 What’s up with the ACC and July 12? It’s summer, so it’s time to speculate, is what
5 Podcast: If you could do one thing to fix UVA Football, what would it be?

Latest News

jelly roll tour
Spotlight

Grammy-nominated country artist Jelly Roll extends tour; includes stop at JPJ on Oct. 30

Crystal Graham
chris graham acc hoops
Sports

Was this the worst episode of WCW ‘Monday Nitro’ ever?

Chris Graham

The May 3, 2000, episode of WCW “Monday Nitro” was a train wreck of street fights with no referees and nonsensical run-ins.

chris graham scott german
Sports

Podcast: If you could do one thing to fix UVA Football, what would it be?

Scott German

Virginia is coming off back-to-back three-win seasons under Tony Elliott, who some in the UVA Football fan base think is entering Year 3 on if not a hot seat, at least one that is warm.

baseball
Sports

Longwood names VMI assistant Ray Noe as new head baseball coach

Chris Graham
soccer
Sports

UVA Soccer alum Emily Sonnett named to USWNT for Paris Games

Chris Graham
police
Local

Developing: Albemarle County Police searching for ‘armed, dangerous’ suspect

Chris Graham
police crime scene
Local

Staunton man who had been subject of missing-persons alert found dead

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status