Sabrina Carpenter brings her ‘The Short n’ Sweet Tour’ to JPJ in October

Sabrina Carpenter brings her “The Short n’ Sweet Tour” to John Paul Jones Arena on October 20 at 7 p.m. Tickets to the Charlottesville show go on sale on Friday.

Her album, “Short n’ Sweet,” will be released Aug. 23. The singles “Please Please Please” and “Espresso” from her new album have already been released.

Her tour kicks of Sept. 23 and includes 29 shows in the United States and Canada.

Amaarae, Griff and Declan McKenna will be supporting Carpenter on this tour.

Carpenter made headlines when she joined Taylor Swift on the international leg of her Era’s tour in Mexico, South America, Australia and Singapore.

In April, she made her Coachella debut, and the following month, she made her debut as the musical guest on the season finale of “Saturday Night Live.”

Carpenter has partnered with PLUS1 on this tour to launch the Sabrina Carpenter Fund, which will support the well-being of people and animals, including national and local organizations working on the issues of mental health, animal welfare and support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Tickets are available Friday on AXS.com