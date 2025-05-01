Home Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA participates in Empty the Shelters through May 15
Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA participates in Empty the Shelters through May 15

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national nonprofit dedicated to ending pet homelessness, is once again prompting a nationwide call for adoption through its Empty the Shelters® event.

Empty the Shelters will run through May 15. The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA will participate alongside more than 380 shelters in 43 states to help pets find loving homes through fee-waived adoptions, generously sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation.

“Every time we host Empty the Shelters, it affirms the importance of this lifesaving program. During the two-week event in May, tens of thousands of pets of all kinds, many who’ve waited far too long, will find the loving homes they deserve. Empty the Shelters has created real momentum around adoption, helping our nation’s overcrowded shelters save more lives. We are proud to keep expanding this life-changing effort and grateful to everyone who makes it possible by adopting or donating,” Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation, said.

The RHSPCA will offer $70 adoptions for adult cats and adult dogs. Adoption fees for puppies remain $250 and kittens remain $100. Fees include a veterinary examination, vaccinations, microchipping and spay or neutering. Animals available for adoption are viewable online.

“During Empty the Shelters 2024, 57 animals found lifelong homes. We hope to find even more in 2025,” Summer DuBois, RHSPCA Director of Operations, said.

RHSPCA will continue using its adoption policies and match-making counseling to ensure the best outcomes for pets and adopters.

Since 2016, Empty the Shelters has helped more than 323,000 pets find loving homes and is now the largest funded adoption event in the country. The program partners with more than 815 animal welfare organizations across 49 states and Canada.

BISSELL Pet Foundation and the RHSPCA urge families to research the pet they are interested in adopting, as well as adoption requirements. More information on adopting or donating during “Empty the Shelters” is available online.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

