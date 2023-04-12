Countries
newsrockingham county man dies when his bicycle was struck from behind on tuesday
Local

Rockingham County man dies when his bicycle was struck from behind on Tuesday

Chris Graham
Published date:
police
(© Артем Константинов – stock.adobe.com)

A 26-year-old Dayton man was struck and killed while driving a bicycle on Route 257 in Rockingham County on Tuesday.

According to Virginia State Police, Kenneth W. Zimmerman, 26, of Dayton, was traveling east on Route 257 at 7:44 a.m. when his bicycle was struck from behind by a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, which was also traveling east.

Zimmerman died while in transport to a local hospital. He was not wearing a helmet, according to VSP.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 17-year-old female from Rockingham County, was uninjured in the crash.

Charges are pending as the crash remains under investigation.

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

