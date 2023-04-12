Rockingham County man dies when his bicycle was struck from behind on Tuesday

A 26-year-old Dayton man was struck and killed while driving a bicycle on Route 257 in Rockingham County on Tuesday.

According to Virginia State Police, Kenneth W. Zimmerman, 26, of Dayton, was traveling east on Route 257 at 7:44 a.m. when his bicycle was struck from behind by a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, which was also traveling east.

Zimmerman died while in transport to a local hospital. He was not wearing a helmet, according to VSP.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 17-year-old female from Rockingham County, was uninjured in the crash.

Charges are pending as the crash remains under investigation.