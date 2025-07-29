Rockingham County student’s short story selected as finalist in state writing competition

A seventh-grade student at Montevideo Middle School in Rockingham County was recognized as a finalist representing Region 5 in the statewide Expressions of Freedom competition.

Sierra Dickenson‘s short story, “Expressions of Freedom,” was chosen as a finalist in the competition, which is organized by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) and Virginia’s American Revolution 250 Commission (VA250).

Students in 3rd to 12th grades from across the Commonwealth were encouraged to share their ideas and perspectives through artwork, videos, audio recordings or essays in response to the question: “What does Freedom mean to you?”

The work of 11 Virginia students was selected out of nearly 100 submissions to be recognized during an event at the state capitol in Richmond on May 20, 2025. One student was selected as a finalist from each of the superintendent’s eight regions. Three students were selected as the top honors for elementary, middle and high school.

On June 18, 2025, the 11 winning entries were placed in a time capsule that will go inside the restored pedestal of the iconic George Washington statue in Trafalgar Square, London. The statue is a symbol of the iconic landmark image of Washington. The London time capsule is set to be opened in 250 years, creating a lasting link between Virginia‘s students today and future generations.

Sierra’s short story is viewable online on pages 10 and 11, as well as the other finalists’ works.