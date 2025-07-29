Home Rockingham County student’s short story selected as finalist in state writing competition
Education, Local

Rockingham County student’s short story selected as finalist in state writing competition

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Updated:
child in classroom
Photo: © Prostock-studio/stock.adobe.com

A seventh-grade student at Montevideo Middle School in Rockingham County was recognized as a finalist representing Region 5 in the statewide Expressions of Freedom competition.

Sierra Dickenson‘s short story, “Expressions of Freedom,” was chosen as a finalist in the competition, which is organized by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) and Virginia’s American Revolution 250 Commission (VA250).

Students in 3rd to 12th grades from across the Commonwealth were encouraged to share their ideas and perspectives through artwork, videos, audio recordings or essays in response to the question: “What does Freedom mean to you?”

The work of 11 Virginia students was selected out of nearly 100 submissions to be recognized during an event at the state capitol in Richmond on May 20, 2025. One student was selected as a finalist from each of the superintendent’s eight regions. Three students were selected as the top honors for elementary, middle and high school.

On June 18, 2025, the 11 winning entries were placed in a time capsule that will go inside the restored pedestal of the iconic George Washington statue in Trafalgar Square, London. The statue is a symbol of the iconic landmark image of Washington. The London time capsule is set to be opened in 250 years, creating a lasting link between Virginia‘s students today and future generations.

Sierra’s short story is viewable online on pages 10 and 11, as well as the other finalists’ works.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

ICYMI

1 Cav Aquatics, UVA Swimming coach Gary Taylor on probation after admitting to emotional abuse of athletes
2 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
3 The spotted lanternfly: Virginians should brace for three to five years of ‘heavy infestation’
4 A look at the five natives of Staunton who played Major League Baseball
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

donald trump jeffrey epstein
Politics, U.S. & World

Trump now claims breakup with Jeffrey Epstein was over underage girl

Chris Graham
ryne sandberg homer
Baseball

The day Ryne Sandberg hit a homer that Harry Wendelstedt called foul

Chris Graham

My Ryne Sandberg story is from the Memorial Day 1990 game at Wrigley Field, and the home run that wasn’t.

homeless residents man under bridge
Politics, U.S. & World

NAMI: ‘Grave concerns’ over putting nation’s homeless in institutions as solution to crisis

Crystal Graham

A nonprofit organization has “grave concerns” over attempts to solve the homeless crisis by locking the unhoused in prisons or institutions.

Health, Politics, U.S. & World

Kaine introduces bill to improve advocacy for patients in long-term care facilities

Rebecca Barnabi
chris graham scott german
Football, Go 'Hoos, Podcasts

Podcast: Mo’ money, no problem for UVA Football, which is now spending with the big boys

Chris Graham
Local

Behind the scenes: Staunton residents encouraged to apply early for Citizen University

Rebecca Barnabi
tyler jones uva football
Football, Go 'Hoos

How did UVA Football put together a Top 25 transfer class? Speed dating

Scott German

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status