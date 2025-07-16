A 22-year-old Elkton man is dead after a head-on collision Monday afternoon on Fox Mountain Road in Rockingham County.

Dylan M. Hartman, 22, died at the scene.

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:35 p.m.

A Chevrolet Cobalt, driven by Hartman, was travelling southbound on Fox Mountain Road, and a Chevrolet flatbed truck was heading northbound, when the two vehicles struck head-on, according to VSP.

Two passengers in the Cobalt suffered serious injuries and were transported to UVA Medical Center; the driver of the flatbed truck also suffered injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

VSP has not released the name of the second driver in the fatal crash.

The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.