Local, Public Safety

Rockingham County: 22-year-old Elkton man dead in head-on collision

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Elkton road with double yellow line, no passing
Photo: © Cyrsiam/stock.adobe.com

A 22-year-old Elkton man is dead after a head-on collision Monday afternoon on Fox Mountain Road in Rockingham County.

Dylan M. Hartman, 22, died at the scene.

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:35 p.m.

A Chevrolet Cobalt, driven by Hartman, was travelling southbound on Fox Mountain Road, and a Chevrolet flatbed truck was heading northbound, when the two vehicles struck head-on, according to VSP.

Two passengers in the Cobalt suffered serious injuries and were transported to UVA Medical Center; the driver of the flatbed truck also suffered injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

VSP has not released the name of the second driver in the fatal crash.

The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

