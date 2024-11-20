Countries
Roanoke woman to serve 31 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 insurrection
U.S. Politics

Roanoke woman to serve 31 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 insurrection

Crystal Graham
Published date:
roanoke woman guilty in jan. 6 capitol insurrection
(© Gallagher Photography – Shutterstock)

A Roanoke woman was sentenced Wednesday to 31 months in prison for multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses for her role in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Casey Jane Tryon-Castro, 35, was also sentenced by U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras to 36 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.

A federal jury previously convicted Tryon-Castro of four felonies, including civil disorder, robbery, and two counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers. In addition to the felonies, Tryon-Castro was also found guilty of four misdemeanor offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds and impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings.

The FBI arrested Tryon-Castro on Jan. 17, 2023, in Virginia.

Tyron-Castro’s actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

According to court documents and evidence presented during the trial, Tryon-Castro was among a mob of rioters that engaged in physical confrontation with law enforcement officers near an entrance to the U.S. Capitol on the Lower West Terrace known as the “tunnel.”

The tunnel was the site of some of the most violent attacks against law enforcement on January 6th. For more than two and a half hours, law enforcement defended the tunnel against rioters who pushed against them, struck them, stole their riot shields, sprayed them with chemical irritants, and otherwise fought against them to gain access to the U.S. Capitol.

Tryon-Castro participated in this siege by pushing against and assisting other rioters to push against police officers. Tryon-Castro fought against law enforcement in the tunnel for approximately 35 minutes, from 2:43 p.m. to 3:18 p.m. She entered and exited the tunnel twice and pushed her way to the front of the police line. At the front, Tryon-Castro pushed against police and assisted and directed other rioters in their efforts. Additionally, she forcibly pulled a police riot shield out of the hands of an officer and handed it to other rioters.

This case was investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.

Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection investigation ongoing

In the 46 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,561 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 590 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips may call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

