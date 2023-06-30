Richmond Police seek information on person of interest in June 5 homicide

Richmond Police are asking the public’s assistance in identifying a male that may be connected to the homicide of Darryl Talley on Castlewood Road earlier this month.

On Monday, June 5, at approximately 4:15 a.m., Second Precinct patrol officers investigated a suspicious vehicle parked in the 3800 block of Castlewood Road and discovered an adult male, Talley, in the vehicle. He had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Major Crimes detectives have determined Talley was shot around 4 a.m. on Saturday, June 3 and are investigating the possible connection of the male in the photos to the homicide. Identifying the white tractor-trailer cab that was near the scene of the homicide could also lead detectives to important information about this shooting.

The trucking company’s name is painted on the cab’s doors.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective C. Tovar at (804) 646-6739 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.