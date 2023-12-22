Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Richmond Police release name of officer involved in shooting incident earlier this month
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Richmond Police release name of officer involved in shooting incident earlier this month

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police
(© Oleksandr – stock.adobe.com)

The Richmond Police Department has released the name of the officer involved in a shooting incident on Decatur Street on Dec. 6.

According to the RPD, the officer was Sgt. Cody Adams, a nine-year veteran with the department.

On Dec. 6, just before midnight, officers attempted to apprehend wanted individuals who were in a vehicle in the 2100 block of Decatur Street. Officers approached the vehicle and attempted to detain the wanted individuals when a male in the passenger seat fire shots at an officer. Sgt. Adams returned fire with his service weapon.

According to police, an adult male arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds a short time later. The injured male, Calique Harris, 18, of Richmond, was treated and released.

Harris was arrested and charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

As with all officer-involved shooting incidents, the department is conducting a thorough investigation of the incident. The investigation continues.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at (804) 646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Related story

Richmond Police apprehend teen suspect after shootout on Decatur Street
Published date: December 7, 2023 | 10:00 am

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Judge hears arguments in Augusta County FOIA case: Update on latest developments
2 ‘I was in shock’: Fredericksburg native Huntley rocks season 24 of NBC’s ‘The Voice’ for the win
3 Youngkin ‘Unleashing Opportunity’ budget cuts taxes on wealthy, increases sales tax
4 Elliott’s one recruiting success: Keeping the guys he can’t afford to lose in-house
5 ODU Basketball coach Jeff Jones in hospital after suffering heart attack in Hawaii

Latest News

missing person
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Missing person alert: Virginia State Police seek information on missing Covington man

Chris Graham
football money
Football, Sports

Florida State files suit against ACC: School trying to badmouth its way out of the league

Chris Graham

Florida State, with no apparent place to go, filed a quixotic lawsuit against the ACC on Friday, challenging the grant of media rights that its members, including FSU, agreed to in 2016 in an effort to secure the conference’s long-term future.

uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Women’s Basketball: Virginia bounces back from Wofford loss, drills Fordham

Scott Ratcliffe

UVA (8-3) torched the nets against the Rams at John Paul Jones Arena en route to a 82-56 bounceback win.

Augusta County
Local, Politics

Is an Augusta County supervisor trying to intimidate me into silence?

Chris Graham
lgbtq+ court
Cops & Courts, U.S. & World

LGBTQ: Supreme Court refuses to hear appeal of Washington law prohibiting conversion ‘therapy’

Rebecca Barnabi
opioid crisis
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Opioid strips discovered in book spine shipped to inmate at Virginia state prison

Crystal Graham
police
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia man dead after vehicle runs off road, struck head on by van in Powhatan County

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status