Richmond Police release name of officer involved in shooting incident earlier this month

The Richmond Police Department has released the name of the officer involved in a shooting incident on Decatur Street on Dec. 6.

According to the RPD, the officer was Sgt. Cody Adams, a nine-year veteran with the department.

On Dec. 6, just before midnight, officers attempted to apprehend wanted individuals who were in a vehicle in the 2100 block of Decatur Street. Officers approached the vehicle and attempted to detain the wanted individuals when a male in the passenger seat fire shots at an officer. Sgt. Adams returned fire with his service weapon.

According to police, an adult male arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds a short time later. The injured male, Calique Harris, 18, of Richmond, was treated and released.

Harris was arrested and charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

As with all officer-involved shooting incidents, the department is conducting a thorough investigation of the incident. The investigation continues.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at (804) 646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Published date: December 7, 2023 | 10:00 am