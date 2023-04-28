Countries
Virginia

Richmond Police release ID of victim of Midlothian Turnpike apartment homicide

Chris Graham
Published date:
police crime scene
(© Prathaan – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police have identified the victim of a shooting Thursday night on Midlothian Turnpike as Marcus Dobson, 40, of Richmond.

At approximately 9:08 p.m., officers were called to an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike for the report of a person shot. Officers arrived and located an adult male, Dobson, down and unresponsive in the grass area near a parking lot, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Dobson was transported to a local hospital where last night he succumbed to his injury.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

