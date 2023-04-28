Richmond Police release ID of victim of Midlothian Turnpike apartment homicide

Richmond Police have identified the victim of a shooting Thursday night on Midlothian Turnpike as Marcus Dobson, 40, of Richmond.

At approximately 9:08 p.m., officers were called to an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike for the report of a person shot. Officers arrived and located an adult male, Dobson, down and unresponsive in the grass area near a parking lot, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Dobson was transported to a local hospital where last night he succumbed to his injury.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.