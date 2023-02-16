Richmond Police make two arrests in Feb. 10 shooting on East 21st Street

Richmond Police have arrested two suspects believed to be involved in the Feb. 10 shooting on East 21st Street.

Corey Poag, 40, of Richmond, was arrested without incident on Saturday and has been charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Shadarryel Booker, 25, of Richmond, was also arrested without incident on Saturday and has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

The shooting was reported at 10:27 a.m. on Feb. 10. Officers were called to the 1500 block of East 21st Street for the report of a person shot, and found an adult male, who had driven a short distance from the scene, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers placed a tourniquet on the victim and he was transported to a local hospital with an injury that was not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with further information about these shootings is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hyde at (804) 646-3613 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.