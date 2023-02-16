Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news richmond police make two arrests in feb 10 shooting on east 21st street
Virginia

Richmond Police make two arrests in Feb. 10 shooting on East 21st Street

Chris Graham
Published:
police
(© Артем Константинов – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police have arrested two suspects believed to be involved in the Feb. 10 shooting on East 21st Street.

Corey Poag, 40, of Richmond, was arrested without incident on Saturday and has been charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Shadarryel Booker, 25, of Richmond, was also arrested without incident on Saturday and has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

The shooting was reported at 10:27 a.m. on Feb. 10. Officers were called to the 1500 block of East 21st Street for the report of a person shot, and found an adult male, who had driven a short distance from the scene, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers placed a tourniquet on the victim and he was transported to a local hospital with an injury that was not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with further information about these shootings is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hyde at (804) 646-3613 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Police: Michigan State University shooter had no ties to school, motive unclear
2 U.S. shoots down another unidentified object: Serious question … is it aliens?
3 Super Bowl Notebook: Everything except the game that was off with the Fox broadcast
4 So now, Meltzer says AEW wants CM Punk back, but he needs to mend fences first
5 Little Dick Donnie likes public executions: To get rid of the other criminals, his competition

Latest News

Local

‘We’re like a family:’ County’s Community Development Director retires

Rebecca Barnabi
police
Virginia

Richmond Police arrest suspect in Feb. 5 West Cary Street stabbing case

Chris Graham

Richmond Police detectives have arrested a suspect believed to be involved in the stabbing that occurred on West Cary Street last week.

tv news
U.S./World

Ohio AG drops charges against reporter violently arrested at press conference

Chris Graham

The Ohio local police department that rather violently arrested a news reporter at a press conference with Gov. Mike DeWine got caught telling a tall tale about how it all went down.

Local

Cat’s Cradle sets goal to raise $75,000 in ‘Beat the Heat’ challenge

Rebecca Barnabi
police car
Virginia

One seriously injured in shooting in Arlington County parking garage

Chris Graham
glenn youngkin
Virginia

Virginia Democrat lauds Youngkin, who passed on Ford plant, for creating 2,500 jobs in Michigan

Chris Graham
lynchburg
Virginia

New York gang member sentenced to prison in Virginia drug, firearms case

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy