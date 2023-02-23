Countries
news richmond police identify victim in highland view avenue shooting seek tips from public
Virginia

Richmond Police identify victim in Highland View Avenue shooting, seek tips from public

Chris Graham
Published:
richmond virginia
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police have identified the victim in the shooting on Highland View Avenue on Monday as Marcus Craddock, 41, of Richmond.

At approximately 9:05 p.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of Highland View Avenue for the report of a shooting. Officers located an adult male, Craddock, down and unresponsive inside a residence. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on scene.

Detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective M. Young at (804) 646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

