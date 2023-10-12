Richmond Police identify gunshot victim in Wednesday homicide on Ford Avenue

Richmond Police detectives have identified the victim in the homicide on Ford Avenue Wednesday as Andrew Roberts, 23, of Henrico.

At approximately 7:39 a.m., officers were called to the 2400 block of Ford Avenue for the report of a person down.

Officers arrived and located an adult male, Roberts, down and unresponsive in an alley. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have observed suspicious activity or heard shots fired Tuesday night or Wednesday morning in the area of the 2400 block of Ford Avenue, near Sussex Street, to contact Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.