Richmond Police identify gunshot victim in Wednesday homicide on Ford Avenue
Police, Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police
(© Артем Константинов – stock.adobe.com)

Richmond Police detectives have identified the victim in the homicide on Ford Avenue Wednesday as Andrew Roberts, 23, of Henrico.

At approximately 7:39 a.m., officers were called to the 2400 block of Ford Avenue for the report of a person down.

Officers arrived and located an adult male, Roberts, down and unresponsive in an alley. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have observed suspicious activity or heard shots fired Tuesday night or Wednesday morning in the area of the 2400 block of Ford Avenue, near Sussex Street, to contact Detective N. Reese at (804) 646-0712 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

