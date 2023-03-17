Countries
news richmond pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle overnight
Virginia

Richmond: Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle overnight

Crystal Graham
Published:
police holster scene crime officer
(© Aldeca Productions – stock.adobe.com)

A pedestrian is dead after a fatal collision at 2:54 a.m. in the 600 block of North Belvidere Street in Richmond.

The Richmond Police Department crash team is investigating the accident.

Officers found an adult male down and injured in the left travel lane of the northbound lanes of North Belvidere after being struck by a vehicle in the intersection.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

The crash team determined the pedestrian was crossing from west to east side of the street when he was struck by the vehicle. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator D. Peppel at (804) 646-1042 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

 

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

