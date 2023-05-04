Countries
newsrichmond flying squirrels fall to altoona curve in extras 5 4
Sports

Richmond Flying Squirrels fall to Altoona Curve in extras, 5-4

Chris Graham
Published date:

richmond flying squirrelsThe Richmond Flying Squirrels fought back from a three-run deficit to force extra innings, but the Altoona Curve walked out of The Diamond Wednesday night with the win, 5-4, in 10 innings.

The Flying Squirrels (14-8) were held to four hits, including two extra-base hits, in their loss to the Curve (11-10).

Trailing by one run in the bottom of the ninth, Hayden Cantrelle was hit by a pitch and stole second base. Simon Whiteman rocketed a double down the left field line to score Cantrelle and tie the game, 4-4.

The Curve snatched a 5-4 advantage in the top of the 10th inning when Domingo Leyba lined an RBI single against Richmond reliever Raymond Burgos.

Whiteman was placed at second to start the bottom of the 10th and advanced to third base off a wild pitch. Noe Toribio fired back with three consecutive strikeouts to complete the Altoona victory.

Carter Williams tied the game in the fourth inning with a two-run homer to right-center field. It was Williams’ second home run and his third extra-base hit over seven games with the Flying Squirrels.

The Flying Squirrels continue the homestand Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Thursday is Diamond Down Under Day, celebrating all things Australian and In-Your-Face Fireworks from up close and inside the fences following the game presented by Virginia Breeze Bus Lines.

Right-handed pitcher Mason Black (0-1, 4.40), the 10th-rated prospect in the San Francisco Giants farm system, will make the start for Richmond, opposed by Altoona right-hander Sean Sullivan (0-0, 0.00).

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

