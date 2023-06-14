Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsrepublicans democrats fight in congress over gun violence prevention measures
U.S./World

Republicans, Democrats fight in Congress over gun violence prevention measures

Chris Graham
Published date:
gun control
(© asiandelight – stock.adobe.com)

A party-line U.S. House vote advanced a Republican effort to overturn the Biden administration’s ATF rule to tighten federal regulations on pistol braces.

The 219-210 vote in the House on Tuesday sends the bill, which calls for blocking the rule that would reclassify pistols with stabilizing braces as short-barreled rifles, and would also require that individuals who have pistols with stabilizing braces register them with the government by May 31, to the U.S. Senate.

Even if the bill were to pass the Senate, President Biden has signaled that he would veto it, so the votes in Congress are at best symbolic.

Among those pushing the bill the loudest is Sixth District Republican Ben Cline, who tweeted triumphantly on Tuesday that House Republicans had “just passed a bill to overturn the ATF’s tyrannical policy that would target Americans – specifically service-disabled veterans – who rely on pistol stabilizing braces.”

“We’ll continue our fight to stop the (administration) from trampling Americans’ right to keep and bear arms,” Cline said.

Democrats counter that the rhetoric from Republicans about braces being used by disabled veterans is cover for devices that effectively create assault weapons.

Pistol braces have been used in multiple mass shootings, which is why the ATF targeted them with the new rule.

“As our district reels from a deadly mass shooting last week, in the midst of Gun Violence Awareness Month, House Republicans are seeking to undermine reasonable, commonsense policies,” said Fourth District Democrat Jennifer McClellan, who voted against the Republican-led resolution.

“Pistol braces have been shown to be deadly accessories and were used in several mass shootings, including the recent school shooting in Nashville, the grocery store shooting in Boulder, and the LGBTQ+ nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs,” McClellan said. “It is unconscionable that House Republicans continue to prioritize special interests over the lives and well-being of Americans, even as we witness the deadly, devastating effects of gun violence day after day. I urge my Senate colleagues to vote against this measure, and I applaud President Biden for his willingness to veto this harmful resolution. We must do more to address the gun violence epidemic in Congress.”

As Republicans were playing that bit of parliamentary politics, Democrats waged an effort on their side to bring three commonsense gun violence prevention measures – to extend the deadline on background checks, an assault weapons ban and a bipartisan measure to make background checks universal – to the House floor for up-or-down votes.

“The American people deserve better. And we know that there are actions that we can take — and that’s why we are here to ask our colleagues to join us,” said Seventh District Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, who is helping lead the Democratic push.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Augusta County court order aimed at gun violence protestors puts curbs on free speech
2 Virginia’s path to a College World Series title runs through Florida, TCU, Oral Roberts
3 Mural at Boys & Girls Club illustrates healthy habits for children
4 Attorney: Teacher shot by 6-year-old fired by Newport News Public Schools
5 Deadline gets closer for Virginia residents to get REAL ID for air travel, more

Latest News

student loan relief
U.S./World

Biden administration prepares alternate plan for student loan forgiveness

Rebecca Barnabi
baseball norfolk tides
Sports

Norfolk Tides open week with 3-0 win over Worcester Red Sox behind Zimmerman complete game

Chris Graham

The Norfolk Tides (44-19) defeated the Worcester Red Sox (31-33), 3-0, on Tuesday night at Harbor Park.

prison jail
U.S./World

Alabama man pleads guilty to running child sexual abuse website

Chris Graham

An Alabama man pleaded guilty on Monday for his involvement with a website dedicated to the advertisement and distribution of images and videos depicting child sexual abuse.

donald trump
U.S./World

Mailbag: Readers weigh in on indictment of former president Donald Trump

Letters
police
Virginia

Richmond: Suspect in Midlothian Turnpike homicide indicted on first-degree murder charge

Chris Graham
nascar
Sports

Podcast: NASCAR 2024 schedule leaks out, speculation about Amazon streaming heats up

Rod Mullins
anthony stephan
Sports

Summer ball jumpstarted breakthrough 2023 for Virginia DH Anthony Stephan 

Scott German

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy