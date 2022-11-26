Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news report auburn set to offer football coaching job to libertys hugh freeze
Sports

Report: Auburn set to offer football coaching job to Liberty’s Hugh Freeze

Chris Graham
Published:
Liberty Hugh Freeze
Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze hoists the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl trophy after the Flames’ 37-34 win over Coastal Carolina. Photo courtesy Liberty Athletics.

Liberty announced last month that it had extended the contract of football coach Hugh Freeze through 2030 at an annual salary paying him more than Virginia coach Tony Elliott and Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry.

But Liberty can’t pay more than Auburn, which has reportedly offered its head coaching job to Freeze.

A formal offer could come as early as this evening, after Auburn’s Iron Bowl game against in-state rival Alabama.

His SEC pedigree – Freeze was 39-25 at Ole Miss before being forced to resign in the face of the revelations that he had used a university-issued cellphone to make calls to escort services, and a subsequent NCAA investigation found the program guilty of numerous academic and recruiting violations on his watch – has made him a target for big-name job now that he’s somewhat rehabilitated his reputation.

Auburn is a big-name job.

The Tigers most recently won an FBS national title in 2011 under Gene Chizik, and lost to Florida State in the 2014 national-title game under Gus Malzahn after winning the SEC.

But the next head coach will be the program’s third in four years, after Auburn fired Malzahn following a 6-5 finish in 2020.

Malzahn was 68-36 in eight seasons at Auburn, but you don’t dare go 6-5 there.

His successor, Bryan Harsin, who had gone 69-19 in seven seasons at Boise State, was fired earlier this season after a 3-5 start, and a 9-12 record in a season and a half at the helm.

Former Auburn star Cadillac Williams has gone 2-1 as the interim, and there is interest on the part of Athletics Director John Cohen to keep Williams on the staff when a new head coach is brought on.

Cohen, according to ESPN, had narrowed his search for a new coach to Freeze and Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, but Kiffin has reportedly made it clear to Cohen and to his bosses at Ole Miss that he intends to remain there.

Which gets us to Freeze, who is 34-14 in four seasons at Liberty, including 8-3 in 2022.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

uva football tragedy

Three funerals: Entire Virginia Football team to be on hand for services for fallen teammates
Chris Graham
pollution

We’ve made advances in air quality monitoring: But is it doing anything?
Contributors

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills upwards of seven million people annually around the world.

brazil

Lula Da Silva’s presidential election win in Brazil is a victory for the world
Contributors

On October 30th, Brazilians voted in a presidential runoff election that was won by Luiz ‘Lula’ Ignacio Da Silva.

american flag

America needs to wake up to the horrors of its hate: ‘I am because you are’
Contributors
nuclear war

China, Russia, and the history of their uneasy pas de deux over nukes
Contributors
ben cline

Trump dines with anti-semites: Now will you denounce him, Congressman Cline?
Contributors
Washington Commanders

Preview: Washington Commanders face Atlanta Falcons, continue playoff push
Roger Gonzalez