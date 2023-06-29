Repairs to six bridges on Blue Ridge Parkway may lead to delays, detours

Six bridges on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia and North Carolina will undergo concrete repairs in coming weeks to replace bearings and joints.

While work is under way, travelers can expect single-lane traffic control during the day and the possibility of full evening closures with short detours.

Work is taking place at the following locations:

Milepost 61.4, crossing over VA Route 130 at Otter Creek

Milepost 121.4, crossing over 220 in Roanoke

Milepost 316.5, with work on two bridges along the Linville Spur Road

Milepost 388.1 and 388.8, at U.S. Route 25

Project work at all locations is expected to be complete by September 2023.

There are more than 170 bridges on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Road conditions for the Parkway are available online.