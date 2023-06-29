Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsrepairs to six bridges on blue ridge parkway may lead to delays detours
Virginia

Repairs to six bridges on Blue Ridge Parkway may lead to delays, detours

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Blue Ridge Parkway autumn
Linn Cove Viaduct during autumn by J. Scott Graham/Photo courtesy Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation

Six bridges on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia and North Carolina will undergo concrete repairs in coming weeks to replace bearings and joints.

While work is under way, travelers can expect single-lane traffic control during the day and the possibility of full evening closures with short detours.

Work is taking place at the following locations:

  • Milepost 61.4, crossing over VA Route 130 at Otter Creek
  • Milepost 121.4, crossing over 220 in Roanoke
  • Milepost 316.5, with work on two bridges along the Linville Spur Road
  • Milepost 388.1 and 388.8, at U.S. Route 25

Project work at all locations is expected to be complete by September 2023.

There are more than 170 bridges on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Road conditions for the Parkway are available online.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Pay to play: Youngkin appointees to UVA Board of Visitors wrote him big checks
2 On anniversary of the derecho in Virginia, the forecast warns of potentially dangerous conditions in U.S.
3 Virginia sheriff accused of accepting bribes for auxiliary deputy sheriff titles, rights
4 Ty Jerome gives glowing UVA endorsement as Christian Bliss set to announce college choice
5 Jay Woolfolk had a busy spring: The UVA closer/QB is having an even busier summer

Latest News

steph curry ty jerome
Sports

Ty Jerome gives glowing UVA endorsement as Christian Bliss set to announce college choice

Scott Ratcliffe
norfolk tides
Sports

Norfolk Tides rally from eight down, stun Charlotte Knights, 10-8, in Thursday matinee

Chris Graham

The Norfolk Tides (50-26) rallied from an eight-run deficit to stun the Charlotte Knights (35-42), 10-8, on Thursday afternoon at Harbor Park.

chainsaw cutting tree
Local

On anniversary of the derecho in Virginia, the forecast warns of potentially dangerous conditions in U.S.

Crystal Graham

Eleven years ago, most people living in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia had never heard the word "derecho" - let alone could anyone tell you what it was.

network cord
Virginia

‘The future is bright for cybersecurity’: Virginia students earn national scholarships

Rebecca Barnabi
sheriff badge
Virginia

Virginia sheriff accused of accepting bribes for auxiliary deputy sheriff titles, rights

Crystal Graham
baby at the college world series
Columns + Op/Eds, Sports

The time I took a stuffed lamb with me to the College World Series

Chris Graham
carla williams
Sports

UVA President Jim Ryan to serve as chair of ACC Board of Directors

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy