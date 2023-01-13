Menu
news recycling is on the move in the city of staunton
Local

‘We will not stop’: Recycling operations on the move in the City of Staunton

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
glass bottles
(© curto – stock.adobe.com)

The City of Staunton is moving its recycling facilities to its Public Works Department.

Director of Public Works Jeff Johnston presented the plan to Staunton City Council at its regular board meeting last night. American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds will pay $115,000 for relocation costs.

“We will not stop. We will recycle,” Johnston said of the future of recycling in the Queen City.

According to Johnston, Gypsy Hill Park has never been an ideal location for the city’s recycling.

Employee hours will also be increased to accommodate the city’s recycling needs.

“I do believe a day will come when recycling is a part of a circular society. Staunton will be ready,” Johnston said of moving the recycling facilities.

Public Works hopes to remove recycling from the parking lot at Gypsy Hill Park’s gymnasium for this year’s Fourth of July celebration, as usual, and permanently move it to Public Works. Johnston said it would be “a sustainable location.” However, if a better location in the city comes up, he would be fine with relocating the city’s recycling again.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

