Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Preview: What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about Morgan State
Basketball, Sports

Preview: What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about Morgan State

Chris Graham
Published date:
ryan dunn
Ryan Dunn on D. Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

November and December in college basketball is stop-and-start season. Virginia opened with a flurry of six games in 17 days, had a week off, then had three games in the next seven days, then 10 days off and two days in four days, another week off, and next up, Morgan State, on Wednesday.

The first break, after the trip to Fort Myers, which was a 24-point loss to Wisconsin and an uneven effort in a two-point win over an undermanned West Virginia team, was needed.

The second, after blowout wins over then-#14 Texas A&M, Syracuse and North Carolina Central, probably ill-timed.

The most recent break is like the first one: welcomed, after Virginia snuck past a not-good Northeastern team by two and lost by 23 at Memphis.

Morgan State (4-10) is ranked 343 in KenPom, with three of its wins against non-D1 opponents.

Its most recent game, though, was an 89-75 home loss to JMU that had Morgan State in the lead with 12:30 to go.

That’s probably the best showing from coach Kevin Broadus’ squad, which has played two KenPom Top 10 teams – #3 Arizona (L 122-59, Nov. 6) and #4 BYU (L 93-50, Nov. 18).

Broadus likes to play with pace – averaging 72.7 possessions per game, ranking 41st in the nation, per KenPom.

Three scorers average in double digits – 6’3” point guard Wynston Tabbs (16.4 ppg, 43.1% FG, 34.6% 3FG), a Boston College and ECU transfer who has missed the past three games, and I can’t find anything on his status for Wednesday; 5’10” shooting guard Kamron Hobbs (10.1 ppg, 4.1 assists/g, 40.5% FG, 39.7% 3FG); and 6’6” forward Will Thomas (10.1 ppg, 44.7% FG, 27.3% 3FG).

Thomas had a team-high 20 points in the loss to JMU, and Rob Lawson (8.3 ppg, 35.7% FG, 16.7% 3FG) had 14 points and six assists filling in for Tabbs.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Mark Warner has mixed feelings on Donald Trump being removed from Colorado ballot
2 Tim Kaine dunks on Coach Tommy Tuberville over failed military promotions fiasco
3 Gas prices around $3 per gallon in Virginia, nationally as year winds down
4 Is an Augusta County supervisor trying to intimidate me into silence?
5 Florida State sues the ACC: Is FSU just the first over the wall in a mass exodus?

Latest News

Bronco Mendenhall
Football, Sports

Bronco Mendenhall reassembling Virginia staff at new job in New Mexico

Chris Graham
police crime scene
Cops & Courts, Virginia

One dead, two injured in Christmas Eve shootout in Virginia Beach

Crystal Graham

A chaotic scene unfolded with three gunshot victims on Christmas Eve at 12:12 a.m. in the 800 block of Riverbend Road in Virginia Beach.

young bucks
Pro Wrestling, Sports

Matt, Nick Jackson still trying to kneecap CM Punk, to Tony Khan’s, AEW’s detriment

Chris Graham

One thing Dave Meltzer would know with certainty is what Matt and Nick Jackson have on their mind, so Meltzer’s explanation for why Dana Massie, Matt’s wife, is stepping down from her paid job in AEW is about as solid as solid gets.

Eastern Bluebird perched on branch near bird seed wreath in forest in winter
Health, Virginia

Research: Feeding birds may impact well-being of people; provide connection to wildlife

Crystal Graham
IRS scam handcuffs
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Eastern District of Virginia recovers more than $25M for crime victims, taxpayers

Crystal Graham
FOIA
Cops & Courts, Local, Politics

Augusta County stands behind supervisor’s claim that he was making up ‘file’ in phone call

Chris Graham
erika howsare author nd
Arts & Media, Local

New Dominion Bookshop to host book talk on the cultural significance of deer

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status