Preview: What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about Morgan State

November and December in college basketball is stop-and-start season. Virginia opened with a flurry of six games in 17 days, had a week off, then had three games in the next seven days, then 10 days off and two days in four days, another week off, and next up, Morgan State, on Wednesday.

The first break, after the trip to Fort Myers, which was a 24-point loss to Wisconsin and an uneven effort in a two-point win over an undermanned West Virginia team, was needed.

The second, after blowout wins over then-#14 Texas A&M, Syracuse and North Carolina Central, probably ill-timed.

The most recent break is like the first one: welcomed, after Virginia snuck past a not-good Northeastern team by two and lost by 23 at Memphis.

Morgan State (4-10) is ranked 343 in KenPom, with three of its wins against non-D1 opponents.

Its most recent game, though, was an 89-75 home loss to JMU that had Morgan State in the lead with 12:30 to go.

That’s probably the best showing from coach Kevin Broadus’ squad, which has played two KenPom Top 10 teams – #3 Arizona (L 122-59, Nov. 6) and #4 BYU (L 93-50, Nov. 18).

Broadus likes to play with pace – averaging 72.7 possessions per game, ranking 41st in the nation, per KenPom.

Three scorers average in double digits – 6’3” point guard Wynston Tabbs (16.4 ppg, 43.1% FG, 34.6% 3FG), a Boston College and ECU transfer who has missed the past three games, and I can’t find anything on his status for Wednesday; 5’10” shooting guard Kamron Hobbs (10.1 ppg, 4.1 assists/g, 40.5% FG, 39.7% 3FG); and 6’6” forward Will Thomas (10.1 ppg, 44.7% FG, 27.3% 3FG).

Thomas had a team-high 20 points in the loss to JMU, and Rob Lawson (8.3 ppg, 35.7% FG, 16.7% 3FG) had 14 points and six assists filling in for Tabbs.