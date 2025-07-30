The peeps who voted in the preseason ACC Football poll thingy aren’t giving the UVA Football program a lot of love for its Top 25 transfer class.

The media folks voted Virginia 14th in the preseason balloting, which is next to next to next to last.

The odd note in the voting: Virginia Tech, slotted 11th overall, somehow got a first-place vote.

That person needs to be disenfranchised.

Clemson is the runaway favorite, getting 167 of the 183 first-place votes.

Miami and SMU were picked to finish second and third, respectively.

Other surprises:

Florida State, 13-1 two years ago, 2-10 last season, at seventh.

North Carolina, which hired Bill Belichick to replace Mack Brown, at eighth.