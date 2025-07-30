Home Preseason ACC Football poll: Clemson is the favorite, UVA Football 14th
Preseason ACC Football poll: Clemson is the favorite, UVA Football 14th

Chris Graham
Photo: © Jamie Lamor Thompson/Shutterstock

The peeps who voted in the preseason ACC Football poll thingy aren’t giving the UVA Football program a lot of love for its Top 25 transfer class.

The media folks voted Virginia 14th in the preseason balloting, which is next to next to next to last.

The odd note in the voting: Virginia Tech, slotted 11th overall, somehow got a first-place vote.

That person needs to be disenfranchised.

Clemson is the runaway favorite, getting 167 of the 183 first-place votes.

Miami and SMU were picked to finish second and third, respectively.

Other surprises:

Florida State, 13-1 two years ago, 2-10 last season, at seventh.

North Carolina, which hired Bill Belichick to replace Mack Brown, at eighth.

ACC Football poll

  1. Clemson (167) – 3083
  2. Miami (7) – 2679
  3. SMU (2) – 2612
  4. Georgia Tech (2) – 2397
  5. Louisville – 2370
  6. Duke – 1973
  7. Florida State (4) – 1920
  8. North Carolina – 1611
  9. Pitt – 1571
  10. NC State – 1505
  11. Virginia Tech (1) – 1412
  12. Syracuse – 1381
  13. Boston College – 953
  14. Virginia – 871
  15. California – 659
  16. Wake Forest – 576
  17. Stanford – 426

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

