Culture

Pottery show at The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley set for June 10-11

Crystal Graham
The Shenandoah Potters Guild will present a pottery show and sale on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, hosted by The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley in Winchester.

On display, and available for purchase in the museum lobby and first floor halls, will be unique works created by members of the Guild, ranging from functional pottery to art pieces.

Despite each potter using the same basic materials the range of their works differs widely, showcasing the art, skill, and creativity of each artist.

Additionally, demonstrations of the pottery-making process will take place at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. both days to learn more about the ancient craft.

Museum admission or registration is not required for show, sale and demonstrations. MSV admission fee applies to visit the gardens and galleries.

The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley is located at 901 Amherst St. in Winchester.

For more information about the event, visit https://www.themsv.org

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

