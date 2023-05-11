Pottery show at The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley set for June 10-11

The Shenandoah Potters Guild will present a pottery show and sale on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, hosted by The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley in Winchester.

On display, and available for purchase in the museum lobby and first floor halls, will be unique works created by members of the Guild, ranging from functional pottery to art pieces.

Despite each potter using the same basic materials the range of their works differs widely, showcasing the art, skill, and creativity of each artist.

Additionally, demonstrations of the pottery-making process will take place at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. both days to learn more about the ancient craft.

Museum admission or registration is not required for show, sale and demonstrations. MSV admission fee applies to visit the gardens and galleries.

The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley is located at 901 Amherst St. in Winchester.

For more information about the event, visit https://www.themsv.org