news poll watch virginia slides up to sixth in coaches poll seventh in ap poll
Poll Watch: Virginia slides up to sixth in coaches poll, seventh in AP poll

Chris Graham
Virginia beat Top 25 NC State, and then Duke, last week, amid chaos in the Top 10. It wasn’t enough chaos to slide the ‘Hoos too far up in this week’s polls.

The coaches moved Virginia (19-4) up three spots, to sixth, while the writers have the Cavaliers seventh, up one spot from last week.

For the 12th week in a row, Virginia is the top-ranked team from the ACC, which this week has three teams in the rankings.

Joining Virginia is Miami (13th in the coaches poll, 15th in the AP poll) and NC State (22nd in the coaches poll, 23rd in the AP poll).

Pitt, which is tied with Virginia atop the ACC standings with an 11-3 conference record, is among the others receiving votes in both polls.

