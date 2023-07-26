Police: Teen driver dead after striking tree in single-vehicle crash in Essex County

Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash that left the driver dead on Elevon Road in Essex County Tuesday night.

According to VSP, at approximately 7:10 p.m., a 2004 Honda Accord driven by a teenage juvenile ran off the road to the right, overcorrected and crossed the road to the left striking a tree stump.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

Two passengers were flown by Med-Flight to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries including one juvenile. The rear passenger was William Henry Monroe IV, 18, of Tappahannock.

Neither passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

This crash remains under investigation.