Police: Teen driver dead after striking tree in single-vehicle crash in Essex County

Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash that left the driver dead on Elevon Road in Essex County Tuesday night.
According to VSP, at approximately 7:10 p.m., a 2004 Honda Accord driven by a teenage juvenile ran off the road to the right, overcorrected and crossed the road to the left striking a tree stump.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.
Two passengers were flown by Med-Flight to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries including one juvenile. The rear passenger was William Henry Monroe IV, 18, of Tappahannock.
Neither passenger was wearing a seatbelt.
This crash remains under investigation.