Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Police: Teen driver dead after striking tree in single-vehicle crash in Essex County
Public Safety, Virginia

Police: Teen driver dead after striking tree in single-vehicle crash in Essex County

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police
(© fotosr52 – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash that left the driver dead on Elevon Road in Essex County Tuesday night.

According to VSP, at approximately 7:10 p.m., a 2004 Honda Accord driven by a teenage juvenile ran off the road to the right, overcorrected and crossed the road to the left striking a tree stump.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

Two passengers were flown by Med-Flight to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries including one juvenile. The rear passenger was William Henry Monroe IV, 18, of Tappahannock.

Neither passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

This crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 No injuries, but cat unaccounted for, after apartment fire in Albemarle County
2 Mega Millions lottery drawing set for Friday night nears $1 billion jackpot
3 Tuberville, Manchin introduce bill to save the NCAA: This isn’t going to end well
4 ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips sidesteps questions on Northwestern hazing scandal
5 Staunton-Augusta YMCA to break ground for youth development site

Latest News

airplane
Politics, U.S. News

FAA reauthorization bill passes U.S. House, remains on strict deadline for 2023 approval

Rebecca Barnabi
interstate 95
Public Safety, Virginia

High-speed crash on I-95 involving tractor trailer leaves NC woman dead

Crystal Graham

A high-speed crash on Interstate 95 Southbound in Hanover County resulted in the death of a Fayetteville, N.C., woman.

police car
Public Safety, Virginia

Police: Virginia wanted felon found in stolen vehicle, threatens officers with firearm

Crystal Graham

A Virginia Beach man is in custody after a SWAT team removed the individual from his apartment after a barricade situation early Tuesday morning.

road closed
Local

Traffic alert: Portion of Route 619 in Rockingham County will close next week for pipe replacements

Rebecca Barnabi
business money
Business, Local

‘Bringing people together’: Entrepreneurship Summit returns after successful first year

Rebecca Barnabi
gavel and handcuffs
Public Safety, Virginia

Virginia man to serve 41 months for business dealings in Iran, forfeit $2.8M and home

Crystal Graham
cell phone
Business, Local

Verizon outage blocking Augusta County business lines, assistance routed to Sheriff’s Office

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy