Police: 18-year-old gunshot victim identified in Monday Richmond homicide 

Richmond Police detectives have identified the victim of a shooting Monday night on Saint James Street.

The victim was Terrance Willis, Jr., 18, of Richmond.

On Monday, at 10:41 p.m., Richmond Police officers responded to the 1300 block of Saint James Street for the report of a shooting.

Once on scene, officers located an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.