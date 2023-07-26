Countries
Police: 18-year-old gunshot victim identified in Monday Richmond homicide 
Crystal Graham
Published date:
Richmond Police detectives have identified the victim of a shooting Monday night on Saint James Street.

The victim was Terrance Willis, Jr., 18, of Richmond.

On Monday, at 10:41 p.m., Richmond Police officers responded to the 1300 block of Saint James Street for the report of a shooting.

Once on scene, officers located an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

 

 

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

