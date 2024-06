It’s only being honest to say that AEW, approaching its fifth anniversary, is struggling right now, with TV ratings at an all-time low, and ticket sales at its live shows flagging.

AFP wrestling columnist Ray Petree joins the podcast to break down how AEW got here, and what the company’s founder, creative director and chief bottle washer, Tony Khan, needs to do to get his promotion back on track.

