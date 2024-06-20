Pilot program provides helmets to Charlottesville kids to ensure their safety when biking

The City of Charlottesville and Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital are working together to make sure children are safe when riding their bikes.

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital recently purchased 300 helmets for a pilot program at Burnley-Moran and Greenbrier elementary schools.

The initiative builds on the Safe Routes to School program which provides students with helmets to take home and access to ride bicycles during the afterschool program.

Sentara Martha Jefferson also provided education on how to wear a helmet properly.

“Our mission is to promote health and wellness in our community,” said Diana Webb, community engagement coordinator at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. “Providing these helmets is a simple yet impactful way to encourage physical activity while ensuring children are protected.”

Blue Wheel Bicycles and Specialized played a pivotal role in this initiative by offering substantial discounts on the helmets.

“Biking is such a wonderful way for kids to stay active, and having the right gear is crucial,” said Paul Buschi with Blue Wheel Bicycles. “We hope to inspire more children to ride safely and confidently.”

The distribution of helmets during National Bike Month aligns perfectly with the city’s goals of promoting biking and its many benefits. The first students to receive these helmets showed a renewed enthusiasm for biking and are equipped with the necessary safety gear to ride confidently.

