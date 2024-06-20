Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Pilot program provides helmets to Charlottesville kids to ensure their safety when biking
Spotlight

Pilot program provides helmets to Charlottesville kids to ensure their safety when biking

Crystal Graham
Published date:
child on bike on city street
(© candy1812 – stock.adobe.com)

The City of Charlottesville and Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital are working together to make sure children are safe when riding their bikes.

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital recently purchased 300 helmets for a pilot program at Burnley-Moran and Greenbrier elementary schools.

The initiative builds on the Safe Routes to School program which provides students with helmets to take home and access to ride bicycles during the afterschool program.

Sentara Martha Jefferson also provided education on how to wear a helmet properly.

“Our mission is to promote health and wellness in our community,” said Diana Webb, community engagement coordinator at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. “Providing these helmets is a simple yet impactful way to encourage physical activity while ensuring children are protected.”

Blue Wheel Bicycles and Specialized played a pivotal role in this initiative by offering substantial discounts on the helmets.

“Biking is such a wonderful way for kids to stay active, and having the right gear is crucial,” said Paul Buschi with Blue Wheel Bicycles. “We hope to inspire more children to ride safely and confidently.”

The distribution of helmets during National Bike Month aligns perfectly with the city’s goals of promoting biking and its many benefits. The first students to receive these helmets showed a renewed enthusiasm for biking and are equipped with the necessary safety gear to ride confidently.

Local nonprofit distributes bike helmets to prevent traumatic brain injury

Virginia Tech Helmet Lab takes on snow sports: How does your equipment stack up?

As bicycle-related injuries increase, safety experts encourage helmet use

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 We’re just waiting for Donald Trump to declare victory in McGuire-Good primary
2 Public-records request: Is UVA Baseball a revenue sport? Not even close
3 The Caitlin Clark Effect: Attention on the WNBA is good, but not this kind of attention
4 Virginia Republicans nominate NoVa elitist who called Staunton ‘podunk’ for Senate
5 Survey to help health district ‘deliver care to those who need it most’

Latest News

swerve strickland will ospreay aew
Sports

AEW invades Northern Virginia: Hits, misses from this week’s ‘Dynamite’

Ray Petree
social media
State/National

‘Our children’s well-being is at stake’: Surgeon General wants warning labels on all social media

Rebecca Barnabi

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy asked Congress on Monday to issue a warning label on social media platforms. 

page county sheriff chad cubbage
Local

Page County Sheriff requests $18K salary increase for ‘animal control duties’

Tracy Leicher

Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage has requested a pay increase for his role in overseeing the county’s Animal Control Division.

tick on human skin
State/National

Virginia Tech entomologist: Ticks are everywhere, and they’re not going away

Crystal Graham
road closed
Local

Traffic alert: Bridge replacement work will close portion of Route 613 in Rockingham County

Rebecca Barnabi
Politics

Election 2024: Sen. Tim Kaine to participate in three debates in Virginia for U.S. Senate race

Rebecca Barnabi
farm sprinkler
State/National

‘Farmers are nervous’: Summer drought conditions affecting crops throughout Virginia

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status