Photo contest aims to celebrate farm dogs and ways they support ranchers
Photo contest aims to celebrate farm dogs and ways they support ranchers

Crystal Graham
The American Farm Bureau Federation is searching for its Farm Dog of the Year with a contest for the most photogenic pet for any farm family.

Australian shepherds, border collies, mixed breeds and Great Pyrenees are among the many dog breeds that help protect livestock and property and herd animals for farmers.

Desired dog traits include helpfulness to a farmer and the farm family, playfulness and obedience.

Now in its seventh year, the contest is sponsored by AFBF with support from Nestlé Purina PetCare.

The annual competition celebrates farm dogs and the numerous ways they support farmers and ranchers.

Dogs who perform farm tasks exceptionally well may be entered into the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 2025 Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year Contest.

A panel of judges will select the Farm Dog of the Year.

The grand prize winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize, a year’s supply of Purina Pro-Plan dog food, and a $500 travel stipend and two free adult registrations to attend the 2025 AFBF Annual Convention in San Antonio, Texas.

The 2025 Farm Dog of the Year also will be featured in a professionally produced video that will be shown at the convention.

The public will be invited to vote online for their favorite dog in the People’s Choice Pup contest. The people’s choice winner will receive a $2,500 cash prize and a $500 stipend and two free adult registrations to the 2025 AFBF convention.

The contest is open to U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and are a member of Farm Bureau in their state of residence.

Entries must be received by midnight on July 12, and judging will take place between July 15 and Aug. 12.

 

 

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

