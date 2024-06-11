Countries
Home Pedestrian struck, killed on I-95/I-295 exit ramp in Henrico County
Virginia

Pedestrian struck, killed on I-95/I-295 exit ramp in Henrico County

Chris Graham
Published date:
interstate 95
(© kthx1138 – stock.adobe.com)

A Sandston man was struck and killed after being struck in the left lane of travel at the exit ramp off southbound Interstate 95 to southbound Interstate 295 in Henrico County early Sunday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, Matthew Aaron Vilanova, 35, of Sandston, had pulled his motorcycle onto the left shoulder of the ramp and walked into the left lane of travel at 1:14 a.m. on Sunday.

A 2018 Chevrolet Spark struck Vilanova and ran off of the road to the left and struck a tree.

Vilanova succumbed to injury at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press.

