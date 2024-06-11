Pedestrian struck, killed on I-95/I-295 exit ramp in Henrico County

A Sandston man was struck and killed after being struck in the left lane of travel at the exit ramp off southbound Interstate 95 to southbound Interstate 295 in Henrico County early Sunday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, Matthew Aaron Vilanova, 35, of Sandston, had pulled his motorcycle onto the left shoulder of the ramp and walked into the left lane of travel at 1:14 a.m. on Sunday.

A 2018 Chevrolet Spark struck Vilanova and ran off of the road to the left and struck a tree.

Vilanova succumbed to injury at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.