Paramount presents an evening with the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band will perform live at The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 8 p.m.

The Louisiana-born songsmith has sold millions of albums while throwing singles into the Top 10, shining a light on the rich blues of the past and forging ahead with his own modern twist on a classic sound he has embodied since his teens.

In a 20-year recording career that began when he was just 16, Shepherd has established himself as an immensely popular recording artist, a consistently in-demand live act and an influential force in a worldwide resurgence of interest in the blues.

At 16 years old, he signed his first record deal and burst onto the national scene with the release of his 1995 debut album Ledbetter Heights, which produced the radio hits “Deja Voodoo,” “Born with a Broken Heart,” and “Shame, Shame, Shame.”

His relentless touring and success on rock radio helped to drive the album to platinum sales status.

His 1998 sophomore effort Trouble Is… also went platinum, yielding such radio hits as “Blue on Black,” “True Lies,” and “Somehow, Somewhere, Someway.” 1999’s Live On spawned the radio hits “In 2 Deep,” “Shotgun Blues” and “Last Goodbye.”

2004’s The Place You’re In was a rock record and was followed up by 2007’s 10 Days Out: Blues from the Backroads, for which Shepherd and his band traveled throughout the American South to record with such vintage blues greats as B.B. King, Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown, Hubert Sumlin, Pinetop Perkins and David “Honeyboy” Edwards on their home turf.

2010 saw the release of Shepherd’s long-awaited first live album, Live! In Chicago, recorded at Chicago’s House of Blues during the all-star Legends tour.

In 2013, Shepherd further expanded his musical horizons by teaming with veteran rockers Stephen Stills and Barry Goldberg to form THE RIDES, whose first album Can’t Get Enough helped to expand Shepherd’s audience as well as his musical resume.

2014 saw the release of Goin’ Home, Shepherd’s sixth # 1 debut on the Billboard Blues charts. In the months since its release, Shepherd and his band have toured the world extensively blazing a fresh trail for the historical American art form in the 21st Century.

Tickets range from $39.75 to $99.75.

