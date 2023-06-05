Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsos news orioles promote top prospects heston kjerstad easton lucas to triple a norfolk
Sports

O’s News: Orioles promote top prospects Heston Kjerstad, Easton Lucas to Triple-A Norfolk

Chris Graham
Published date:
baltimore orioles
(© Alexey Novikov – stock.adobe.com)

The Baltimore Orioles have promoted top prospects Heston Kjerstad and Easton Lucas from Double-A Bowie to Triple-A Norfolk.

According to MLB Pipeline, Kjerstad is ranked #50 on their MLB Top 100 prospect list and #4 in the Orioles Top 30. Kjerstad is also ranked #91 according to Baseball America’s Top 100 prospects list, and entered the season ranked #12 in Baltimore’s organization.

Kjerstad, 24, was drafted by the Orioles second overall in the 2020 MLB Draft out of the University of Arkansas. In 46 games played with Bowie in 2023, Kjerstad hit .310 (57-for-184) with 30 runs, 10 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs, 23 RBI, 15 walks and three stolen bases while slashing .383/.576/.959.

Kjerstad leaves Bowie leading the Eastern League leaders in slugging percentage, while also ranking in triples (T-2nd), home runs (T-3rd), OPS (T-3rd), hits (T-3rd), extra-base hits (T-3rd, 24), batting average (4th) and hit-by-pitches (T-6th, 7).

In 2022, Kjerstad was named an MiLB.com Organizational All-Star and earned Most Valuable Player of the Arizona Fall League for the Scottsdale Scorpions.

Lucas, 26, was taken by the Miami Marlins in the 14th round of the 2019 MLB Draft from Pepperdine. The Orioles acquired him on Dec. 2, 2019, in a trade with Miami for Jonathan Villar. The southpaw has made 11 relief appearances for Bowie, going 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA (3 ER, 17.0 IP). He struck out 24 batters while walking four, has a 0.77 WHIP and has allowed a .155 opponent’s average (9-for-58).

Among the 71 Eastern League pitchers with at least 17.0 innings pitched in relief, Lucas ranked in WHIP (1st), strikeouts to walks ratio (1st, 6.00), walks per 9.0 IP (2nd, 2.12), ERA (4th), strikeouts per 9.0 IP (4th, 12.71), and opponent’s average (8th). He leaves Bowie with an 8.2 scoreless innings streak over five games since May 12.

With the addition of Kjerstad (#50), the Tides have six current Top 100 prospects (MLB Pipeline): Colton Cowser (#29), Jordan Westburg (#49), DL Hall (#79), Joey Ortiz (#80) and Connor Norby (#85).

Along with the call-ups of Kjerstad and Lucas, Hudson Haskin will return to Norfolk from Bowie. Haskin is currently ranked #13 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 30 Orioles prospects list.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Virginia State Police: No survivors from Cessna crash site in Augusta County
2 Virginia made it look easy this weekend, but nothing comes easy for this team
3 Virginia defeats East Carolina, 8-3, punches ticket to Super Regionals
4 Congress stepping in to reduce suicide, working to create grants for nets on bridges
5 Whether you live on the coast or inland, Virginians urged to prepare for hurricane season

Latest News

vote
Local

Information sessions will discuss Ranked Choice Voting

Rebecca Barnabi
train tracks
Virginia

Three Virginia counties receive federal funding for railroad improvements

Rebecca Barnabi

The Federal Railroad Administration’s RCE Program has awarded $3.2 million to improve crossing safety in Stafford, Spotsylvania and Hanover.

uva football
Sports

Former Virginia wideout Herman Moore on 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Chris Graham

Virginia alum Herman Moore is back on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame.

missing
Virginia

Richmond Police looking for leads in case of man last seen on Feb. 11

Chris Graham
road closed
Local

Traffic alert: Part of Route 689 in Page County to close for bridge replacement

Rebecca Barnabi
gas
U.S./World

Gas prices down slightly, but we could see a slight uptick midweek, according to analyst

Chris Graham
nurse stress
Virginia

Violence against hospital nurses on the rise, videos aim to prevent workplace violence

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy