Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news omnibus package to fund biden administration effort to cancel student debt
State/National

Omnibus package to fund Biden Administration effort to cancel student debt

Crystal Graham
Published:
student loan relief
(© Justin – stock.adobe.com)

The $1.7 trillion omnibus funding package has been passed by the House of Representatives and the Senate and now heads to the president’s desk for his signature.

The bi-partisan legislation will fund the Biden Administration’s effort to cancel student debt for 40 million people, according to the Student Borrower Protection Center.

“Today, a bipartisan majority in Congress advanced the first year-long funding bill for the Department of Education since President Joe Biden boldly pledged to cancel student debt for 40 million Americans. Despite claims by some Republican lawmakers, this funding bill is clean and simple – a bipartisan show of financial support for the President’s promise to help all borrowers as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and navigate our badly broken student loan system,” said Mike Pierce, executive director for the SBPC.

This week’s votes make clear that lawmakers of both parties remain committed to supporting Education Department operations in 2023 as President Biden advances his historic effort to help American families struggling under the weight of unaffordable student debt, according to the SBPC.

In August, the Biden Administration announced it would forgive $10,000 in federal student loans for individuals earning less than $125,000 a year or married couples earning less than $250,000 combined. The plan would forgive $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients meeting the same criteria.

It is unclear how the omnibus funding will affect two court cases before the Supreme Court. The Court has agreed to hear oral arguments in both cases in late February or early March.

The Department of Education has paused payments to 30 days after litigation is resolved, or no later than June 30, 2023.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

ftr briscoes

AEW ‘Dynamite’ review: Hey, we got another FTR tag team match, a rare treat
Chris Graham
football money

UNC QB Drake Maye on transfer rumors: ‘That Carolina blue is special’
Chris Graham

Drake Maye is the too-early favorite to be the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

sports interview

Of course they’re dumb questions: Maybe be glad somebody is asking them
Chris Graham

A guy named Giovani Bernard fumbled a fake punt snap, the butterfly effect being, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers blew a 17-3 lead and lost to the Cincinnati Bengals.

VDOT warns drivers to watch for debris, downed trees on roadways due to high winds
Crystal Graham
journey

Journey, set for tour stop at JPJ on Feb. 5, infighting over Trump
Chris Graham
holiday travel

DMV, State Police offers safe driving tips ahead of the busy holiday season
Crystal Graham
electric vehicle

With higher gas prices, electric vehicles surging in popularity with buyers in Virginia
Crystal Graham