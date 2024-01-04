Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Not in the job description: Couple who beat up postal worker plead guilty to brutal assault
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Not in the job description: Couple who beat up postal worker plead guilty to brutal assault

Crystal Graham
Published date:
United States Postal Service
(© LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS – stock.adobe.com)

A Richmond man and woman pleaded guilty this week to assaulting a U.S. Postal Service after an altercation led to the carrier suffering a sprained neck, shoulder and cuts to his face.

According to court documents, on May 22, Quintin Morris, Jr., 31, and Jumeka Jones, 21, assaulted the carrier in Mosby Court on the 1900 block of Accommodation Street in Richmond.

The altercation began after the couple’s dog, which was off leash outside, caused the carrier to fear for his safety.

Jones and the carrier engaged in a verbal disagreement that escalated when Morris adopted a fighting stance and approached the carrier. During the attack, Morris and Jones wrestled the carrier to the ground. Morris punched the carrier with a closed fist, and Jones stomped on the carrier several times with her foot.

Morris and Jones face a maximum penalty of eight years in prison for the attack. The couple will be sentenced on April 16.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 The big one? Forecast for up to a foot of snow possible in some parts of Virginia
2 Insulin manufacturers cap monthly cost of insulin at $35 per month
3 Bennett to his struggling Virginia team: ‘Stay together, don’t hang your head’
4 What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about the Louisville Cardinals
5 Augusta County: Did Butch Wells pressure Steven Morelli to resign his BOS seat?

Latest News

court law
Local, Politics

New Augusta County Board of Supervisors chair elected under criminal complaint cloud

Chris Graham
icy power lines
Climate, Local

City of Charlottesville’s message to residents: Stay off the roads during the storm

Crystal Graham

The Charlottesville Public Works Department is making preparations now for the forecasted winter storm bringing impacts to the area beginning Saturday morning.

snow on roads in winter
Climate, Virginia

VDOT message to Virginians: ‘Safest place during a winter storm is indoors’

Crystal Graham

If you are planning to travel in or through Virginia this weekend, you may want to pay attention to the weather forecast.

job interview
Virginia

Bureau of Labor Statistics report reveals continued job growth in Virginia

Rebecca Barnabi
Health, Local

Sentara RMH Medical Center showcases nursing excellence with third Magnet Designation

Rebecca Barnabi
loudoun guns leesburg robbery
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Car crashes into Virginia gun store; masked men steal multiple long guns

Crystal Graham
american flag fist
Opinion, Politics

Derek Royden: Dangerous nostalgia

Derek Royden

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status