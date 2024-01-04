Not in the job description: Couple who beat up postal worker plead guilty to brutal assault

A Richmond man and woman pleaded guilty this week to assaulting a U.S. Postal Service after an altercation led to the carrier suffering a sprained neck, shoulder and cuts to his face.

According to court documents, on May 22, Quintin Morris, Jr., 31, and Jumeka Jones, 21, assaulted the carrier in Mosby Court on the 1900 block of Accommodation Street in Richmond.

The altercation began after the couple’s dog, which was off leash outside, caused the carrier to fear for his safety.

Jones and the carrier engaged in a verbal disagreement that escalated when Morris adopted a fighting stance and approached the carrier. During the attack, Morris and Jones wrestled the carrier to the ground. Morris punched the carrier with a closed fist, and Jones stomped on the carrier several times with her foot.

Morris and Jones face a maximum penalty of eight years in prison for the attack. The couple will be sentenced on April 16.