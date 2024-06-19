Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home North Carolina: Corolla wild horse herd loses two members to colic
Arts & Entertainment, United States

North Carolina: Corolla wild horse herd loses two members to colic

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Photo by Rebecca J. Banabi.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund announced the deaths of two wild horses last week, both to colic.

Horses are unable to regurgitate food because they do not have the muscles in their throats to do so. When horses have abdominal discomfort, also known as colic, the most common cause of emergency for horses and also the most common cause of death, they can only pass the discomfort through the digestive system.

The Fund was “heartbroken” two days ago on Facebook to share that Junior, who had had a second colic surgery in February 2024, was euthanized on June 11 because of severe colic. Although prepared after the second surgery, the Fund was not ready for the decision that had to be made.

Junior recovered from the February surgery and had no complications until he fell ill again on June 11.

“He spent the last five months happy and comfortable on the farm, going for walks to eat grass several times a day, getting scratched and loved on by everyone who walked through the barn, and keeping a watchful eye on his mares in the neighboring pasture. We are grateful for the extra time we got with him, and also grateful that he was able to pass away peacefully at home. On Tuesday evening when our vet arrived Junior led us over to a pine tree where he often grazed, and that is where we laid him to rest,” the Fund wrote on Facebook.

Junior, in his 20s, was well known in Corolla as the stallion who led the “blonde harem” and lived around Penny’s Hill. His sire, Amadeo, died of old age in 2020, and his dam, Blossom, lives on the Fund farm. The Fund rescued Junior in 2021 after he almost choked on an apple.

“He was steadfast in his kindness and sensibility, extremely respectful and naturally well-mannered, and very good at going with the flow (or if not, being very good about communicating exactly what we needed to do to make him happy!). He did not have a patient bone in his body, though, and was more stubborn than Raymond. But he inherited both of those traits honestly from his parents and it just made us love him even more,” the Fund wrote in remembrance.

The Fund thanked its veterinary team for “the extraordinary care and compassion they’ve shown Junior over the last year and a half, and for the support they’ve given us as we’ve navigated everything,” and thanked staff.

“He will be greatly missed.”
Facebook friends were encouraged to post favorite memories of Junior.
“He lived a pretty amazing life for a horse, and it deserves to be celebrated,” The Fund wrote.
In a post last night on Facebook, the Fund shared that second horse had passed from colic named Moxie, which it noted was not related to Junior’s illness.
At more than 30 years old, Moxie was one of the Dews Island mares. She lived on the Fund farm since 2017. She began to show signs of distress on Friday, so the Fund’s veterinarian made an emergency call and arrived to find Moxie begin to “deteriorate rapidly.”
“After determining that Moxie was acutely colicking, the decision was made to euthanize her. Because we were unable to determine the cause of the colic, we transported Moxie’s body to the state diagnostic lab for a necropsy. At this point in time, we are still waiting on further diagnostics and hope to have some answers in the next 10 days or so,” the Fund wrote.
The Fund welcomes donations online.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 We’re just waiting for Donald Trump to declare victory in McGuire-Good primary
2 Public-records request: Is UVA Baseball a revenue sport? Not even close
3 The Caitlin Clark Effect: Attention on the WNBA is good, but not this kind of attention
4 Virginia Republicans nominate NoVa elitist who called Staunton ‘podunk’ for Senate
5 Survey to help health district ‘deliver care to those who need it most’

Latest News

tim kaine hung cao ad
Politics, State/National

New Kaine campaign ad hits at Hung Cao not seeming to actually want to be a senator

Chris Graham
school bus student children backpack
Health, Local, Schools

Get child’s vaccinations now to avoid the end-of-summer rush before school begins

Crystal Graham

The Central Shenandoah Health District is urging parents of children to make their back-to-school vaccination appointments before school begins.

old tire recycling
Local

Augusta Regional Landfill to increase fees to address rising operational costs

Crystal Graham

The Augusta Regional Landfill will be implementing an increase in tipping fees on July 1 to address rising operational costs.

sprayground harrisonburg feedback
Local

Harrisonburg spraygrounds to include 36 spray features for kids of all ages

Crystal Graham
ambulance
Local

Staunton Police Department implements dispatch system for emergency calls in the city

Crystal Graham
business open cafe restaurant apron sign
Local

Community stakeholders form Staunton Black Business Collective

Rebecca Barnabi
child bullying elementary school
Health, State/National

Researcher: Study finds ‘significant increase in pediatric suicides’ in Virginia, nationwide

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status