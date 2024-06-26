Norfolk: Second victim dies following last week’s triple shooting

A second person has died following a shooting last week on Bagnall Road in Norfolk.

Norfolk Police officers were on Bagnall Road at 4:45 p.m. on June 20 when they heard gunshots nearby.

Two men suffered from life-threatening gunshot wounds in the 700 block of Chapel Street.

Javid K. Williams , 19, of Norfolk, was pronounced dead at the scene.

, 19, of Norfolk, was pronounced dead at the scene. Maurice Stowe, 29, of Norfolk, passed away in the hospital on June 25 as a result of his injuries.

A 23-year-old man was also taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and has been released. He has not been identified by police.

This remains an active homicide investigation and anyone with information to assist detectives is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

