Home Norfolk man charged with attempted murder on law enforcement after shootout
Public Safety, Virginia

Norfolk man charged with attempted murder on law enforcement after shootout

Crystal Graham
Published date:
firearm
(© Marko – Generated with AI – stock.adobe.com)

A Norfolk man has been charged following a shooting Friday night that involved Norfolk Police officers.

During a foot pursuit, Markell T. Taylor, 25, of the 900 block of Bagnall Road, allegedly fired a gun in the direction of the officers, and the officers discharged their service weapons, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

Taylor was shot more than once and was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Taylor is continuing to receive medical treatment at a local hospital and will be taken to the Norfolk City Jail and held without bail upon his release.

Detectives have charged Taylor with two counts of attempted aggravated murder on law enforcement, two counts of use of firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The incident occurred at 8:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Bagnall Road when police officers recognized Taylor as a man who allegedly had an outstanding arrest warrant.

When officers approached Taylor, police say, Taylor fled on foot.

An officer also sustained a non-life-threatening injury that was not a result of gunfire. The officer received medical treatment at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital at the time of the incident and was released.

Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations is reviewing the circumstances in the shooting. The officers involved are on administrative duty during the investigation.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

