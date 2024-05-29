Norfolk man charged with attempted murder on law enforcement after shootout

A Norfolk man has been charged following a shooting Friday night that involved Norfolk Police officers.

During a foot pursuit, Markell T. Taylor, 25, of the 900 block of Bagnall Road, allegedly fired a gun in the direction of the officers, and the officers discharged their service weapons, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

Taylor was shot more than once and was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Taylor is continuing to receive medical treatment at a local hospital and will be taken to the Norfolk City Jail and held without bail upon his release.

Detectives have charged Taylor with two counts of attempted aggravated murder on law enforcement, two counts of use of firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The incident occurred at 8:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Bagnall Road when police officers recognized Taylor as a man who allegedly had an outstanding arrest warrant.

When officers approached Taylor, police say, Taylor fled on foot.

An officer also sustained a non-life-threatening injury that was not a result of gunfire. The officer received medical treatment at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital at the time of the incident and was released.

Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations is reviewing the circumstances in the shooting. The officers involved are on administrative duty during the investigation.

