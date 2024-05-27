Norfolk Police officers under investigation for shooting of wanted man

An investigation is under way related to an exchange of gunfire Friday between Norfolk Police officers and a man allegedly wanted for an outstanding warrant.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations will review the shooting.

The wanted man received serious injuries, and one officer sustained a non-life threatening injury that was not a result of the gunfire, according to the City of Norfolk.

The shooting took place in the 900 block of Bagnall Road at 8:20 p.m.

Police report they went to speak to the man, and he ran. Officers report a foot pursuit ensued.

During the foot pursuit, police say the man fired a weapon, and officers returned fire.

The man was shot multiple times and was taken to a local hospital.

The officers involved will remain on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.