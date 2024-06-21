Countries
State/National

Triple shooting on Bagnall Road in Norfolk results in one death; two injuries

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police car arrest lights
(© ChiccoDodiFC – stock.adobe.com)

A triple shooting in Norfolk on Thursday killed a 19-year-old man and injured two additional victims.

Javid K. Williams, 19, of Norfolk, was pronounced dead at the scene on Bagnall Road yesterday around 4:45 p.m., according to the Norfolk Police Department.

Officers responded to gunshots and found one 23-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the 800 block of Bagnall Road. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and has been released.

Officers found two additional men, including Williams, with gunshot wounds in the 700 block of Chapel Street. The third victim, a 29-year-old man, was transported to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

“This shooting is yet another tragedy that we are hoping to continue to be able to reduce,” said Mark Talbot, Norfolk Police Chief. “We will remain an active presence out in this neighborhood for the days and weeks to come, not only to further this investigation but also to be available for this community that has experienced a tremendous amount of violence in the last week.”

Police have not identified a suspect(s) in the shootings.

Anyone with information about this triple shooting is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

