Triple shooting on Bagnall Road in Norfolk results in one death; two injuries

A triple shooting in Norfolk on Thursday killed a 19-year-old man and injured two additional victims.

Javid K. Williams, 19, of Norfolk, was pronounced dead at the scene on Bagnall Road yesterday around 4:45 p.m., according to the Norfolk Police Department.

Officers responded to gunshots and found one 23-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the 800 block of Bagnall Road. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and has been released.

Officers found two additional men, including Williams, with gunshot wounds in the 700 block of Chapel Street. The third victim, a 29-year-old man, was transported to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

“This shooting is yet another tragedy that we are hoping to continue to be able to reduce,” said Mark Talbot, Norfolk Police Chief. “We will remain an active presence out in this neighborhood for the days and weeks to come, not only to further this investigation but also to be available for this community that has experienced a tremendous amount of violence in the last week.”

Police have not identified a suspect(s) in the shootings.

Anyone with information about this triple shooting is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.