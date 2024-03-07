No shortcut to true barbecue: Dallas-based, family-operated franchise chain expands to Mexico

An 83-year-old American restaurant brand is expanding further south with a location in Mexico.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, the world’s largest barbecue chain, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family in Dallas, Texas. Served in 44 states, Dickey’s barbecue is smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit.

Dickey’s believes in no shortcut to true barbecue which is why the brand’s name is not BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Virginians enjoy no shortcut barbecue in Fredericksburg, Fairfax, Alexandria, Herndon and King George County.

The historical barbecue brand can’t wait to introduce its Legit. Texas. Barbecue. to the beautiful city of Oaxaca de Juarez, Mexico. Dickey’s has partnered with local entrepreneur and owner/operator Jonathan Roasas Blanco for a multi-unit deal that will turn Dickey’s into a popular meal destination, as well as a household name south of the border. The first store is expected to open its doors in the summer of 2024.

“I’m very happy to bring Dickey’s Texas-style barbecue to one of the most beautiful cities in Mexico, Oaxaca de Juarez,” said Owner/Operator Jonathan Roasas Blanco. “I enjoy creating and experiencing things for the first time, and this introduction to Mexico for the 83-year-old American brand will be welcomed by the gastronomical capital of Mexico. Oaxaca is full of great food, customs, folklore, and people who enjoy good food and drink. I’m passionate for this food, this brand, this region, and look forward to this partnership.”

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit recently expanded into the United Kingdom, and can be enjoyed across Canada, in Botswana, Brazil, Egypt, Japan, Pakistan, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.

“Senor Blanco is full of life and understands how special Oaxaca is,” said Jim Perkins, EVP Dickey’s International Development. “It’s laced with cobblestone streets, colorful Mexican Banderas, and a wonderful mixed population of locals and visitors. I look forward to working with Jonathan and the smell of late-night Brisket in Mexico.”

Newsweek named Dickey’s to its 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today gave Dickey’s a 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s is led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com.