Newsweek ranks UVA Medical Center no. 1 in Virginia

Among the top 50 hospitals in the United States and 250 in the world, UVA Medical Center ranks on Newsweek’s list of World’s Best Hospitals 2023.

UVA is no. 1 in Virginia, according to the list, and no. 42 in the nation.

“Among the hallmarks of great hospitals, however, are not just first-class care, first-class research and first-class innovation. The very best institutions also share another quality: consistency,” Nancy Cooper, Newsweek’s global editor-in-chief, wrote in her introduction in this year’s guide. “The world’s best hospitals consistently attract the best people and provide the best outcomes for patients as well as the most important new therapies and research. Of all the hospitals in the world, relatively few can do all those things year in and year out. The best belong to a very exclusive club.”

The magazine’s ratings criteria include recommendations from more than 80,000 medical experts in 28 countries, results from patient-experience surveys and measures of high-quality care and patient safety.

“Our entire team at UVA Health is committed to transforming health and inspiring hope for the patients we serve not just across Virginia but across the U.S. and beyond,” K. Craig Kent, MD, UVA Health’s chief executive officer and UVA’s executive vice president for health affairs, said. “I am so proud to see their incredible work recognized.”

According to Kent, the rankings reflect the health system’s continuous efforts to enhance patient care.

“Everyone on our team puts patients at the center of all we do,” Wendy Horton, PharmD, MBA, UVA Medical Center’s chief executive officer, said. “I am inspired every day by their commitment to serve our patients and provide high-quality, compassionate care.”