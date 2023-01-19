Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news new year waynesboro school board elects new chair and vice chair
Local

New year: Waynesboro School Board elects new chair and vice chair

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:

Waynesboro School Board elected Erika Smith, who represents Ward B, as its chair last week.

“I am excited to continue to serve the children and families of Waynesboro in my new role. I am dedicated to serving the diverse population in our city and am committed to ensuring that every child experiences the many opportunities available in our public schools,” Smith said.

The board also elected Ward C’s Debra Freeman-Belle to serve as vice chair.

“I focus my energy on ideas and decisions that promote classroom, school and community partnerships. I am passionate about the added benefit of collaborative efforts that value different perspectives and experiences while working towards common goals. I take GIANT Pride in serving as an additional voice for our future leaders and youngest citizens, the students of Waynesboro Public Schools,” Freeman-Belle said.

Dr. Jeffrey Cassell is Waynesboro Schools Superintendent.

“I am proud of our school board and how they always are focused on what is the best decision for our students, staff and community,” Cassell said. “I am excited to work alongside Mrs. Smith and Mrs. Freeman-Belle in their new roles on the school board. I thank them for their service to our community.”

Smith and Freeman-Belle serve with Diana Williams of Ward A, Amber Lipscomb of Ward D and H. Rick Wheeler, who is the At-Large representative.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

politics protest
,

‘Support for violence is no longer a fringe position’: Are we on the verge of another civil war?
Chris Graham
glenn youngkin
, ,

Youngkin, dinged on China, told Ford Motor Co. to take their 2,500 jobs and shove it
Chris Graham

Ford Motor Co. told Virginia that it had selected a site for a new $3.5 billion battery plant that would bring 2,500 jobs to Southside, but Glenn Youngkin said no.

, , ,

Governor’s School theater students bring first performances of ‘The Olympians’
Rebecca Barnabi

This weekend, 14 Shenandoah Valley Governor’s School theater students will be the first to perform “The Olympians” on stage.

ben vander plas
, ,

Virginia Tech gives #10 Virginia all it can handle, but still drops sixth straight
Scott German
longwood basketball

Longwood rebounds from big early deficit, knocks off Gardner-Webb, 64-59
Chris Graham
steph curry ty jerome
,

What did we just see? Five observations from #10 Virginia’s 78-68 win over Virginia Tech
Chris Graham
kihei clark
, ,

Late flurry, series of defensive stops key #10 Virginia to 78-68 win over Virginia Tech
Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy