New year: Waynesboro School Board elects new chair and vice chair

Waynesboro School Board elected Erika Smith, who represents Ward B, as its chair last week.

“I am excited to continue to serve the children and families of Waynesboro in my new role. I am dedicated to serving the diverse population in our city and am committed to ensuring that every child experiences the many opportunities available in our public schools,” Smith said.

The board also elected Ward C’s Debra Freeman-Belle to serve as vice chair.

“I focus my energy on ideas and decisions that promote classroom, school and community partnerships. I am passionate about the added benefit of collaborative efforts that value different perspectives and experiences while working towards common goals. I take GIANT Pride in serving as an additional voice for our future leaders and youngest citizens, the students of Waynesboro Public Schools,” Freeman-Belle said.

Dr. Jeffrey Cassell is Waynesboro Schools Superintendent.

“I am proud of our school board and how they always are focused on what is the best decision for our students, staff and community,” Cassell said. “I am excited to work alongside Mrs. Smith and Mrs. Freeman-Belle in their new roles on the school board. I thank them for their service to our community.”

Smith and Freeman-Belle serve with Diana Williams of Ward A, Amber Lipscomb of Ward D and H. Rick Wheeler, who is the At-Large representative.