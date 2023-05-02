Countries
New legislation in Congress takes aim at cheap, easy-to-install 'glock switches'
New legislation in Congress takes aim at cheap, easy-to-install ‘glock switches’

Chris Graham
Published date:
(© Toshe – stock.adobe.com)

New legislation introduced in Congress this week takes aim at already illegal gun modification devices that can convert semi-automatic weapons into fully-automatic weapons.

The devices, also known was “glock switches,” can be installed in about a minute, and they can be 3-D printed or purchased online for less than $20.

A 2022 investigation found that federal prosecutions involving gun conversion devices increased more than eight-fold from 2017 to 2021.

The investigation also reported that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives seized 1,500 weapons modified with auto sears in 2021, a five-fold increase from the year before.

The Preventing Illegal Weapons Trafficking Act would direct the Justice Department, Department of Homeland Security and the Treasury Department to develop a coordinated national strategy to prevent or intercept the importation of glock switches, subject the proceeds from the sales of the switches subject to forfeiture, and require the Attorney General to include data and information about illegal gun modification devices in Justice Department’s annual firearms trafficking report.

The bill was introduced by Reps. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA-07) and Sean Casten (D-IL-06) and Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Gary Peters (D-MI).

“As a former federal law enforcement officer who carried a gun for my job every day, I understand the very real threat of criminals modifying firearms to inflict as much damage as possible. And as a legislator and parent, I’m focused on doing more to keep our communities, our first responders, and our children safe from gun violence,” Spanberger said. “This legislation would crack down on glock switches, which are illegal devices that turn a handgun into a machine gun and significantly increase lethality. By providing law enforcement with the tools they need to stop criminals and gun traffickers, this bill would reduce the dangers posed by auto sears.”

“As we work to tackle the gun violence epidemic that is plaguing our country, we must address the alarming prevalence of gun conversion devices that can turn ordinary hand guns into automatic weapons. These devices that can be easily 3-D printed or cheaply purchased online have devastating consequences for public safety,” Klobuchar said. “By preventing the importation and trafficking of these deadly devices and by stopping traffickers from profiting from illegal sales, this legislation will help keep our communities safe and save lives.”

“Law enforcement must do more to protect our communities from gun violence by stopping the flow of illegal gun modification devices into and throughout our country,” Peters said. “This bill will enhance coordination across law enforcement agencies to prevent these dangerous and deadly devices from being used.”

“Our communities deserve to be safer from gun violence,” Casten said. “This epidemic needs to be addressed head on and that includes the proliferation of illegal gun conversion. Any device that allows a semi-automatic weapon to convert into a fully automatic weapon should not be accessible. This bill will prevent the importation and trafficking of these dangerous modifications.”

