New laws taking effect today: Car insurance, farm-use, disabled parking placards

Virginia drivers will have to have car insurance, which is great news for those of us who do, and have had to deal with the headaches associated with accidents involving those who just paid that nonsense uninsured drivers fee.

Effective today, there is no more uninsured drivers fee, with a new law passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Glenn Youngkin requiring drivers with vehicles registered in Virginia to obtain an insurance policy that meets Virginia’s liability limits.

Also going into effect today is a new law requiring permanent DMV-issued placards for unregistered farm use panel trucks, pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles, replacing the unofficial farm-use tags typically purchased at a local store for use on these three types of unregistered farm vehicles.

The new official placards cost $15 and are good for the lifetime of the vehicle but are not transferable. An additional $15 may be required if the owner does not already hold a title for the vehicle.

A bit of inconvenience here to note: the placard transactions are not available online. You’ll have to take the completed application to your local vehicle-only DMV Select or make an appointment to go to your local full-service customer service center.

A third new law going into effect today: as of July 1, there will not be a fee for disabled parking placards. Previously applicants paid a $5 fee for a disabled parking placard. In addition, temporary placards now have a validity period of up to 12 months, if a medical provider certifies the temporary placard will be needed that long. This is double the previous maximum of 6 months.

To apply for a disabled parking placard or license plate, you must submit a completed Disabled Parking Plates or Placard Application by mail or return it to your local vehicle-only DMV Select.

Final new law: effective July 1, manufactured homeowners who are not listed on the title as the owner of the manufactured home will be able to submit a deed, court order or decree, or other legal document or record establishing that the manufactured home was transferred by the owner listed on the title to the current manufactured homeowner.

If the owner listed on the title did not transfer ownership directly to the current owner, the current owner will need to provide records establishing a chain of successive ownership of the manufactured home.

Owners will also need to submit documentation proving that any existing lien on the manufactured home has been released.