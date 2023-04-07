New Dominion Bookshop to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day April 29

New Dominion Bookshop in Charlottesville will be celebrating Independent Bookstore Day on April 29 with in-store promotions, an annual celebration of spring in the rose garden and balloons for children.

The bookshop joins a national one-day party taking place at indie bookstores each year on the last Saturday in April. 2023 marks the 10th year of celebrating independent bookstores.

New Dominion Bookshop will be offering a variety of ways to shop local and celebrate Independent Bookstore Day throughout the day.

The shop has released the following guide to the day:

Buy books, get gift cards: The bookshop will be offering a special Independent Bookstore Day promotion. For every $100 you spend in the shop on April 29, you will receive a $10 gift card to the shop, good from May 1, 2023-May 31, 2024. Gift cards are only good toward future purchases. Purchases must be made on Saturday, April 29, in the shop to qualify.

Annual Rose Garden Party: The bookshop's annual Rose Garden Party returns. Join the bookshop out in the Rose Garden from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for refreshments and a general celebration of spring. Everyone is invited. The Rose Garden is located outside, behind the shop, and is accessible from the alley off 4th St. In the event of rain, the Rose Garden Party will be held inside the shop.

Free balloon: The bookshop will have free balloons available in the shop for children, while supplies last.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.