Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newsnew dominion bookshop to celebrate independent bookstore day april 29
Culture

New Dominion Bookshop to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day April 29

Crystal Graham
Published date:

new dominion bookshop charlottesvilleNew Dominion Bookshop in Charlottesville will be celebrating Independent Bookstore Day on April 29 with in-store promotions, an annual celebration of spring in the rose garden and balloons for children.

The bookshop joins a national one-day party taking place at indie bookstores each year on the last Saturday in April. 2023 marks the 10th year of celebrating independent bookstores.

New Dominion Bookshop will be offering a variety of ways to shop local and celebrate Independent Bookstore Day throughout the day.

The shop has released the following guide to the day:

  • Shop Local: Come visit the shop on Independent Bookstore Day on April 29. The bookshop will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Buy books, get gift cards: The bookshop will be offering a special Independent Bookstore Day promotion. For every $100 you spend in the shop on April 29, you will receive a $10 gift card to the shop, good from May 1, 2023-May 31, 2024. Gift cards are only good toward future purchases. Purchases must be made on Saturday, April 29, in the shop to qualify.
  • Annual Rose Garden Party: The bookshop’s annual Rose Garden Party returns. Join the bookshop out in the Rose Garden from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for refreshments and a general celebration of spring. Everyone is invited. The Rose Garden is located outside, behind the shop, and is accessible from the alley off 4th St. In the event of rain, the Rose Garden Party will be held inside the shop.
  • Free balloon: The bookshop will have free balloons available in the shop for children, while supplies last.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Charlottesville woman, mother of two, arrested on child porn, child sex charges
2 William Perry Elementary partners with national program to bring life skills to girls
3 PVCC announces scholarship for student who died by gun violence in Charlottesville
4 Virginia big man transfer Kadin Shedrick appears to be headed to, gasp, Duke
5 Virginia needs to cancel its football season opener in openly racist Tennessee

Latest News

Sarah Bierle
Culture

Historian to lead walking discussion tour on Battle of New Market

Crystal Graham
COVID-19
Local

UVA Health to make masks (mostly) optional, visitation policies back to normal

Crystal Graham

UVA Health has joined Augusta Health and Sentara in updating its mask policy at many of their locations.

tony elliott
Sports

Virginia needs to cancel its football season opener in openly racist Tennessee

Chris Graham

Virginia is scheduled to play its football season opener in Tennessee, where the House of Representatives just voted to expel two Black members for protesting gun violence in the wake of the murders of six in a Nashville school last month.

glow in the park virgina aquarium
Culture

Glow in the Park returns to The Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium Saturday

Crystal Graham
police investigation
Virginia

Portsmouth man in custody in rape, carjacking of Norfolk ride-share driver

Chris Graham
Chris Head
Local

Botetourt County Republican Chris Head wins Senate District 3 nomination

Chris Graham
religion
Perspectives

What faith activists bring to the struggle for labor justice

Andrew Moss

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy