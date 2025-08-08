Home New day, new list: Federal government takes aim, again, at so-called sanctuary jurisdictions
Politics, U.S. & World

New day, new list: Federal government takes aim, again, at so-called sanctuary jurisdictions

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police ICE
Photo: © Lawrey/stock.adobe.com

A new list of sanctuary jurisdictions was released this week by the U.S. Justice Department, and surprisingly, no cities or counties in Virginia were included.

The list included 13 states: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.

The published list also included some cities and counties including Albuquerque, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia and San Francisco. In total, the list included four counties and 18 cities.

The page will be updated as federal authorities gather further information.

“Sanctuary policies impede law enforcement and put American citizens at risk by design,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “The Department of Justice will continue bringing litigation against sanctuary jurisdictions and work closely with the Department of Homeland Security to eradicate these harmful policies around the country.”

The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against New York City and threatened legal action against others for their stance on immigration enforcement and supposed lack of cooperation with ICE.

An April 28 executive order signed by Donald Trump directed the Justice Department, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, to publish a list of sanctuary jurisdictions.

A list released in May included more than 30 cities and counties in Virginia that DHS said was not compliant with federal immigration laws.  The sanctuary jurisdiction list included Augusta and Albemarle counties and the City of Charlottesville.

City and county law enforcement agencies were caught off guard by the release of the list, and the National Sheriff’s Association said the damage done by DHS would lead to distrust with law enforcement.

“The completion and publication of this list has not only violated the core principles of trust, cooperation and partnership with fellow law enforcement, but it also has the potential to strain the relationship between sheriffs and the White House administration,” read a statement from NSA President Sheriff Kieran Donahue. “This is an unfortunate and unnecessary erosion of unity and collaboration with law enforcement and the enforcement of the rule of law at a time when that unity is needed most. This decision by DHS could create a vacuum of trust that may take years to overcome.

“DHS has done a terrible disservice to President Trump and the sheriffs of this country. The president’s goals to reduce crime, secure the borders and make America safer have taken a step backward.”

The original list was taken down after considerable backlash.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

ICYMI

1 I gave UVA Athletics a chance to make amends on the coach misconduct story: They don’t wanna
2 Staunton PD officer warned Armentrout about ‘spinning tires’ before letting him walk
3 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
4 Waynesboro prosecutor needs to recuse himself in police misconduct case
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

pedestrian sign walk facing traffic accident car
Public Safety, Virginia

Shenandoah County: Fatal pedestrian crash in Edinburg kills 82-year-old woman

Crystal Graham
Christopher Morgan Foster missing albemarle fishersville
Local, Public Safety

Update: Albemarle County Police say missing man located safely

Crystal Graham

Virginia State Police has cancelled the critically missing adult alert for an Albemarle County man last seen on Thursday.

benjamin netanyahu
Politics, U.S. & World

Warner critical of Netanyahu plan to occupy Gaza: ‘Dangerous and counterproductive’

Chris Graham

Add Mark Warner to the list of critics of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to launch a full-scale occupation of Gaza City.

soccer
Go 'Hoos, Olympic Sports

Soccer: UVA men host VMI, #15 UVA women host DC Power in Saturday doubleheader

Chris Graham
empty computer lab
Education, Local

‘No viable path forward’: Harrisonburg withdraws from Massanutten Technical Center

Rebecca Barnabi
shane van gisbergen nascar
NASCAR

Trackhouse Racing, Shane van Gisbergen agree to multi-year extension

Chris Graham
kevin moses walker timberville endless caverns murder
Local, Public Safety

Rockingham County Sheriff: Murder of Hatcher family matriarch ‘completely random’

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status