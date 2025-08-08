A new list of sanctuary jurisdictions was released this week by the U.S. Justice Department, and surprisingly, no cities or counties in Virginia were included.

The list included 13 states: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.

The published list also included some cities and counties including Albuquerque, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia and San Francisco. In total, the list included four counties and 18 cities.

The page will be updated as federal authorities gather further information.

“Sanctuary policies impede law enforcement and put American citizens at risk by design,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “The Department of Justice will continue bringing litigation against sanctuary jurisdictions and work closely with the Department of Homeland Security to eradicate these harmful policies around the country.”

The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against New York City and threatened legal action against others for their stance on immigration enforcement and supposed lack of cooperation with ICE.

An April 28 executive order signed by Donald Trump directed the Justice Department, in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, to publish a list of sanctuary jurisdictions.

A list released in May included more than 30 cities and counties in Virginia that DHS said was not compliant with federal immigration laws. The sanctuary jurisdiction list included Augusta and Albemarle counties and the City of Charlottesville.

City and county law enforcement agencies were caught off guard by the release of the list, and the National Sheriff’s Association said the damage done by DHS would lead to distrust with law enforcement.

“The completion and publication of this list has not only violated the core principles of trust, cooperation and partnership with fellow law enforcement, but it also has the potential to strain the relationship between sheriffs and the White House administration,” read a statement from NSA President Sheriff Kieran Donahue. “This is an unfortunate and unnecessary erosion of unity and collaboration with law enforcement and the enforcement of the rule of law at a time when that unity is needed most. This decision by DHS could create a vacuum of trust that may take years to overcome.

“DHS has done a terrible disservice to President Trump and the sheriffs of this country. The president’s goals to reduce crime, secure the borders and make America safer have taken a step backward.”

The original list was taken down after considerable backlash.

