Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news nelson county students art on display in smithsonian satellite art gallery
Local

Nelson County students’ art on display in Smithsonian satellite art gallery

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
Three Nelson County students’ art is on display at a Smithsonian art gallery in Maryland. Courtesy of the Annamarie Sculpture Garden & Art Center.

For the first time, Nelson County students will have their art exhibited at a Smithsonian art gallery.

The art of Audrey Watts, Danica McGeehan and Mary Jo Allen will be exhibited in “Vibe Check” at a Smithsonian affiliate site, the Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Arts Center in Solomons, Maryland. The theme of their art is what it’s like to be a young person in strange times: relative material prosperity and human knowledge available on a smartphone, the COVID-19 lockdown in earl 2020, economic chaos and the emerging risks of war.

Most of the students’ pictures do not relay a feeling of happiness, but express the zeitgeist’s pent-up tension and angst.

McGeehan’s drawing “represented loneliness or emptiness of some sort,” according to the exhibit catalogue (Vol. 2, Pg. 2). Watts’ watercolor painting evokes “feeling like your input is unwanted” and “something that made you think you shouldn’t have said anything” (Vol. 2, Pg. 82). Allen’s psychologically-symbolic drawing “depicts what goes on in the mind…. how the subconscious can attack with hurtful words that can impact mental health” (Vol. 1, Pg. 7).

The juror of the national exhibit, Sarah Cappo, manages teen programs at Washington D.C.’s Hirshhorn Museum, so getting chosen was not easy. Exhibited entries are from as far away as California and Texas.

Getting in to the selective national exhibit wasn’t easy: the juror is on the staff of Washington DC’s famed Hirshhorn Museum. Some exhibited entries were from as far away as California and Texas. The exhibit runs through March 26, 2023.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Must-Reads

1 Critics question Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center move, citing costs, capacity
2 Virginia screwed Duke again, getting better seed, bracket despite ACCT title game loss
3 Twenty years later: The curtain will never fall on my love for local theater
4 Waynesboro leaders don’t really want Jim Wood to step down: That was all kayfabe
5 Why are NC State, Pitt in, and UNC, Clemson, out? And what about the seeds for Duke, UVA?

Latest News

Local

Augusta County 44-year-old woman reported missing

Crystal Graham
solar panels
Virginia

Intuit partners with Secure Solar Futures for projects in Virginia

Crystal Graham

Intuit Inc. has partnered with the Staunton-based Secure Solar Futures to develop solar projects and help start job training programs.

guzman and spanberger at local business
Virginia

SBA administrator spends National SBDC Day in Fredericksburg with local business owners

Crystal Graham

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman met with members of Fredericksburg’s small business community on Wednesday.

china
U.S./World

‘Address 21st century technological threats:’ Sen. Tim Kaine to cosponsor RESTRICT Act

Rebecca Barnabi
chris graham orlando
Sports

Live Blog: AFP reports courtside from Virginia-Furman NCAA Tournament game

Chris Graham
staunton farmers market
Culture

Staunton Farmers’ Market returns to downtown on April 1

Crystal Graham
fascism
Perspectives

Geofence surveillance: First, they spied on protesters. Then churches. You’re next

John Whitehead

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy